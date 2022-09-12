Simon® and Hermès Announce Lease Signing in Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® is pleased to welcome Hermès to its Atlanta portfolio at Phipps Plaza with the announcement of the signing of a lease for a new 7,000 sq. foot boutique, planned to open the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Simon (PRNewsfoto/Simon) (PRNewswire)

"Hermès is synonymous with artisanal craftmanship and rich heritage," said Vicki Hanor, Senior Vice President of Luxury Leasing, Simon. "The addition of Hermès at Phipps Plaza is another exciting step in the luxury evolution our consumers expect in Atlanta."

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Hermès

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 51 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of 306 stores in 45 countries. The group employs more than 16,600 people worldwide, including nearly 10,400 in France, among whom more than 5,600 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31st December 2020

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simon