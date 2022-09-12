Sutherland Approved as a Third Party Review Firm by Fitch Ratings

Rating Agency's TPR Approval Further Validates Sutherland's Innovative Mortgage Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland, an experience-led digital transformation company, today announced that Fitch Ratings has accepted Sutherland as a Third Party Review (TPR) firm.

Sutherland's Mortgage Services business works with lenders to transform their mortgage operations by introducing smarter mortgage processing—from mortgage origination to the underwriting process, to servicing—by driving innovation through design thinking, digital solutions, AI and analytics. Being an approved TPR firm means the loans Sutherland evaluates as part of its services have additional validation by Fitch, providing extra reliance to investors that the level of risk is correct.

According to Fitch, TPR firms contribute to the market's overall perception of operational risk for a transaction and can contribute to lower credit risk. Fitch's TPR process includes both a qualitative assessment of a firm's residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) experience and involvement in industry initiatives, as well as a quantitative assessment based on a detailed review of operational performance metrics.

Based on the Fitch assessment, Sutherland is now one of only a small number of organizations that have received an "Acceptable" rating as a TPR firm. It gives investors additional validation that they can trust the RMBS ratings provided by Sutherland as part of the company's comprehensive mortgage services.

"Sutherland is focused on delivering digital solutions that make mortgage processing intelligent, efficient and agile while ultimately providing an exceptional customer experience and driving speed-to-value," said Banwari Agarwal, Sutherland CEO of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance. "Acceptance by Fitch Rating as a TPR firm is an important confirmation of the quality of our solutions and the high priority we place on meeting the needs of lenders and RMBS / MBS investors."

