Trustero Compliance as a Service Offering for Startups Includes a Complete SOC 2 Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaStr Annual 2022 - Trustero, an innovator in Compliance as a Service (CaaS) for emerging enterprises, announced a complete bundle for startups to get SOC ready and complete a SOC 2 report. This offering provides one place to get audit ready, conduct a SOC 2 audit, and receive a final SOC 2 report.

SOC 2 Report

Completing a SOC 2 audit can be time-consuming and costly. Not having the internal resources to support an effective SOC 2 effort can make compliance even more challenging. With the combination of the Trustero Compliance as a Service for Startups and support from experienced auditor partners, Trustero takes the complexity out of gaining a SOC 2 certification.

"White Glove" Service Removes All Audit Complexities

Trustero Compliance as a Service (CaaS) is cloud-based, easy-to-use compliance automation software. It is designed to simplify SOC 2 audit readiness and enable continuous compliance. The Trustero customer success team leverages the platform to support customers quickly and effectively and take them through the entire SOC 2 audit process to a final report. Auditors have trained the Trustero team to take the guesswork out of what is needed for SOC 2 compliance. In addition, the team works with our auditor partners to ensure the path to a SOC 2 report is seamless.

"We are excited to be an auditor partner of Trustero to make SOC 2 reachable and affordable for startups," said Felipe Saboya Gomez, partner, technology risk assurance and tax for Insight Assurance. "Removing the hurdles to complete a SOC 2 will open the door to many companies without internal resources or time."

Quicker Time to SOC 2

With this new offering, Trustero can take a company from readiness to report in as little as half the time required with other approaches. Trustero Compliance as a Service increases the efficiencies for our auditor partners. This reduces the time needed to get "audit-ready" and complete an audit. Our auditor partners are trained on our platform, which increases overall efficiencies.

The Trustero solution includes auditor-approved controls and auditor-vetted policy templates. In addition, the Trustero platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically map controls, policies, and evidence. The platform then makes AI-powered evidence suggestions based on what has been accepted in previous peer audits. This reduces the back and forth with an auditor required with manual evidence discovery and collection and the time spent guessing what will be accepted.

Simple, Affordable SOC 2 Compliance

With Trustero Compliance as a Service for Startups, there is a single, affordable cost for an entire audit, including the actual exam and report. This means no surprises or "showstoppers" on the path to SOC 2 compliance. Additionally, for startups that already have auditors or have completed a previous SOC 2 audit, simple migration and attractive pricing for Trustero Compliance as a Service are available.

"For startups that don't have the internal resources to dedicate to SOC 2 readiness, Trustero's 'White Glove' service, in concert with the AI-powered features of our platform, will eliminate the hurdles of becoming SOC 2 compliant," said Phil Liu, founder and CEO of Trustero.

For more information on Trustero Compliance as a Service for Startups, visit Trustero at Booth 257 during SaaStr Annual 2022. To schedule a demo, please book here or e-mail sales@trustero.com .

About Trustero

Trustero delivers the solutions and services that enable demonstrable, sustainable trustworthiness for emerging enterprises. Trustero Compliance as a Service establishes and manages regulatory compliance by undertaking vulnerability assessments, security risk analyses, and other measures to ensure that all business processes and systems remain fully compliant. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies mean you have the visibility needed to gain actionable insights into your compliance across the extended enterprise. More transparency means increased trust by your customers and partners and greater operational efficiencies for your business. To learn more, visit https://www.trustero.com .

