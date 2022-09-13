ArmorCode Wins Prestigious 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award

ArmorCode Selected as One of 16 Innovative Cybersecurity Companies Across the Globe

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode , the leader in AppSecOps, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a winner of the 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award. The SINET16 Innovator Award recognizes 16 emerging companies as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. ArmorCode was selected from a pool of 194 applications from 18 countries this year, following two rounds of evaluations by the esteemed judging committee. The SINET Judging Committee, composed of 117 Fortune 500 #CISOs , Risk Executives, and the world's leading #venture capitalists and investment bankers.

"We are honored to be acknowledged for the innovation and disruption that our team at ArmorCode has achieved in the Application Security space," said Nikhil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of ArmorCode. "Receiving this award highlights our value and furthers our mission to democratize application security, and we look forward to continuing to provide AppSec teams with the visibility, actionable insight, automation, and integration needed to build, deliver, and scale an effective and efficient AppSec program across the entire organization and DevSecOps pipeline."

"This year's class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology solution providers continues to become more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies and look forward to watching these companies continue to mature on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys."

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is the industry's leading AppSecOps platform. ArmorCode customers reduce application exposure and risk, while scaling AppSec effectiveness and impact by more than 10X across the organization. ArmorCode customers use the platform for AppSec Posture, Vulnerability, and Compliance Management and DevSecOps automation. ArmorCode AppSecOps platform is delivering a 10X AppSec Force Multiplier™ impact to several marquee enterprises. To learn more, please visit www.armorcode.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

