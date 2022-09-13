NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Pavlovski, CEO of Rumble, Inc. ("Rumble"), the fast-growing neutral video platform, spoke with Howard W. Lutnick, CEO of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Nasdaq: CFVI) ("CFVI"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Conversation with Chris Pavlovski, CEO of Rumble and Howard W. Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and CFVI (PRNewswire)

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CFVI. See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CFVI is a blank check company led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick and sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate on its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 primary dealers transacting business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

Rumble Logo (PRNewswire)

