Freedom Healthcare Staffing Recognized for the Fifth Time on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Freedom Healthcare Staffing Recognized for the Fifth Time on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Colorado's top staffing agency experiences tremendous revenue growth despite challenges in the industry

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing, a rapid response staffing agency that provides skilled professional nurses and allied health professionals to hospitals and medical facilities, makes its fifth appearance on Inc.'s list of fastest-growing companies. With a new ranking at 2,534, Freedom Healthcare Staffing credits its success to its 227% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Freedom Healthcare Staffing Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Healthcare Staffing) (PRNewswire)

Freedom Healthcare Staffing first appeared on the Inc. 5000's list in 2010 and since then, the company has worked diligently to grow profits, build relationships and establish leadership within the healthcare industry.

"This recognition is significant for our team because the industry is under tremendous pressure to perform now," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "The last three years have been beyond stressful for hospital administrators, clinicians and our employees. Burnout has been a big issue and tackling this problem has been especially challenging. But moving up the Inc. ranking confirms that when we work through the tough times, we can accomplish great rewards together."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 60,000 high-quality, experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98% job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meeting staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Freedom's focus on premium patient care gives facilities confidence when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom Healthcare Staffing