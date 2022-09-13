JoySuds Partners With SEE Turtles In Pledge To Help Save Endangered Sea Turtles

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the formation of JoySuds LLC, which acquired the Joy® brand from Procter & Gamble in late 2019, JoySuds has embarked on several initiatives to reinvigorate and extend this iconic American brand, while also defining the ethos of the brand moving forward.

Nearly all species of sea turtles are classified as endangered. JoySuds wants to change that.

In furtherance of this initiative, and in anticipation of the launch of its new Pure Joy™ family of products, JoySuds is excited to announce a new partnership with SEE Turtles, a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of sea turtles around the world.

The new Pure Joy™ line will represent an ever-expanding group of eco-friendly products characterized by 100% recyclable packaging and formulas that are free of parabens, synthetic dyes and phthalates, while also giving back to the many great SEE Turtle initiatives.

Every time a Pure Joy™ product is sold, it will help save another baby turtle as a portion of Pure Joy™ profits are put toward this effort. JoySuds is backstopping this pledge with a commitment to put a minimum of 500,000 baby turtles back into oceans around the world every year.

In reference to this partnership, Brad Nahill, President of SEE Turtles said, "More than one-third of our growth this year will be from Joy's contribution alone. Right now we're at eight million turtles at 60 beaches in 20+ countries. We plan to get to 10 million baby turtles saved with the help and support of our partnerships like this one with JoySuds."

As the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) notes, nearly all species of sea turtles are classified as endangered. Besides human activities which include pollution, poaching and habitat destruction, it's estimated that only one out of one thousand hatchlings survive into adulthood.

Through this exciting new relationship with SEE Turtles, Pure Joy™ plans to do its part to help improve these outcomes.

To learn more about the SEE Turtles organization, please visit www.seeturtles.org.

About JoySuds, LLC:

JoySuds, LLC was formed in November 2019 to acquire the Joy® and Cream Suds® brands for the US, Canada and certain other Latin American and Caribbean territories from the Procter & Gamble Company. JoySuds is focused on reinvigorating the distribution and product offerings of both the Joy® and Cream Suds® brands, building on their rich histories of innovation and performance.

