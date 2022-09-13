Oracle Opens First Cloud Region in Spain

Oracle continues rapid expansion with the opening of 40th cloud region

Public and private organizations across healthcare, financial services, education, and retail will benefit from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's enterprise-grade performance and security, powerful data and analytics, and multicloud capabilities

Thousands of customers across Spain and Europe are innovating on OCI, including BBVA, Grupo EULEN, Día, Grupo Piñero, and Barcelona Health Hub

Oracle now operates 10 European cloud regions that run on 100 percent renewable energy

AUSTIN, Texas and MADRID, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of the first Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) region in Spain to meet the rapidly-growing demand for enterprise cloud services in the country. The new region in Madrid will give Oracle's Spain-based public and private sector customers and partners access to a wide range of cloud services to modernize their applications, innovate with data and analytics, and migrate mission-critical workloads from their data centers to OCI.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

"Local organizations and public institutions are taking firm steps to establish Spain as a country focused on technology-driven innovation," said Albert Triola, general manager, Oracle Spain. "With the opening of the Oracle Cloud Madrid Region, we're reinforcing our commitment to help our customers take advantage of the best cloud technologies while enabling the highest security standards, availability, and performance."

The new Madrid region is Oracle's 40th cloud region worldwide and will offer over 100 OCI services, including the unique converged database capabilities of Oracle MySQL HeatWave and Oracle Autonomous Database. This complete set of cloud services provided by OCI can help organizations in Spain improve IT and operational efficiency, get faster insights from their data, and build and deploy cloud-native applications.

The Madrid region is Oracle's seventh cloud region in the European Union (EU). It will enable organizations to deploy resilient applications in multiple locations to provide disaster protection without sensitive data leaving the EU. OCI plans to offer new sovereign cloud regions for the EU in Spain and Germany in 2023.

A Steadfast Commitment to Driving Sustainable Operations

Underscoring its ongoing focus on sustainability, Oracle has committed to powering all worldwide Oracle Cloud regions with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. Several Oracle Cloud regions, including regions in North America, South America, and—with the addition of Madrid—10 regions in Europe, are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

OCI Ecosystem Helps Accelerate Cloud Adoption

OCI's extensive network of more than 75 global and regional OCI FastConnect partners offer organizations dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services. FastConnect provides an easy, flexible, and cost-effective way to create a dedicated, private network connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance versus public, Internet-based connections. Interxion, a Digital Realty Company, is the host partner for the new Oracle Cloud Madrid Region's FastConnect location. Partners available at launch for the Oracle Cloud Madrid Region include Colt, DECIX, Equinix, and Interxion.

Customers and Partners Embrace the New Oracle Cloud Madrid Region

"The opening of the Oracle Cloud Madrid Region is excellent news for our BELA project, allowing us to safeguard the valuable data we handle even more securely than before, and it helps us facilitate regulatory compliance, data sovereignty, and data protection," said Álvaro Gaviño, behavioral economics global leader, BBVA.

"For our information systems to align with business objectives, it is key to deliver them globally while ensuring the best local experience. The Oracle Cloud Madrid Region is fundamental as it will allow us to achieve higher application performance, improve connectivity with end users, and accelerate interconnection with other clouds in Spain and Southern Europe," said Alejandro Las Heras Vázquez, chief technology officer, Grupo EULEN.

"We believe that the opening of the Oracle Cloud Madrid Region is key to supporting communications and regulations that help us implement IT solutions in the Iberia region," said Antonio de la Torre, database manager, DIA.

"Due to the nature of our sector, our group's businesses require a variety of capabilities that can only be achieved in the cloud. Our journey to the cloud with Oracle was completed in less than a year, enabling us to maintain security and business continuity. A local cloud region will further benefit our strategy, helping us reduce service latencies, secure the regulatory framework for data, and combine a variety of cloud services to meet our business challenges," said Mateo Ramón, CIO, Grupo Piñero.

"Oracle's cloud platform is key to the development of our hub, our overall growth, and the onboarding of future members and partners. It is important for BHH to have an IT platform that ensures stable, efficient, and effective data security and operations. Oracle is part of our digital health ecosystem. We collaborate and we have full trust in their cloud services," said

Eva Rosell, general director, Barcelona Health Hub (BHH).

"One of the key drivers for success in the cloud market is to help our customers embrace the cloud to grow their businesses, offering a complete and differentiated portfolio with the support of reference partners. Our partnership with Oracle will allow us to expand our cloud services and strengthen our strategic positioning in PaaS, as well as reinforce our database and middleware applications' value proposition with one of the market leaders," said María Jesús Almazor, CEO cybersecurity and cloud, Telefónica Tech.

"The opening of an Oracle Cloud region in Spain is more than good news. We congratulate Oracle for this decision, which will greatly contribute to the innovation of new products and services in the cloud. This is a great opportunity for our joint customers and, without a doubt, a great boost for their cloud journeys," said Ramón Pérez, chief sales and portfolio officer, Capgemini.

"The expansion of Oracle's cloud offerings in Spain is a reason to celebrate, and further proof of growing demand for cloud migration as a fundamental axis of business growth in the country. Oracle's commitment to Spain is a driver of technological progress across Europe," said Noel Bravo, director, cloud and alliances, Kyndryl Spain and Portugal.

"We congratulate Oracle for opening its Oracle Cloud Madrid Region, which brings some of the most advanced cloud technology to Spain. This will be a powerful lever to help advance the business strategies of Spanish organizations and public sector entities, including Spain's universities, which rely heavily on new technologies in their pursuit of innovation," said Santos Pavón de Paula, managing director, UNIVERSITAS XXI.

Oracle Cloud's Rapidly-Growing Global Footprint

Oracle provides a broad and consistent set of cloud services across 33 commercial regions and seven government regions, in addition to multiple dedicated and national security regions that span 22 countries on five continents.

Currently available Oracle Cloud regions:

Asia Pacific : Tokyo ( Japan ), Osaka ( Japan ), Seoul ( South Korea ), Chuncheon ( South Korea ), Mumbai ( India ), Hyderabad ( India ), Sydney ( Australia ), Melbourne ( Australia ), Singapore ( Singapore )

Americas: San Jose ( United States ), Phoenix ( United States ), Ashburn ( United States ), Toronto ( Canada ), Montreal ( Canada ), São Paolo (Brazil) , Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago ( Chile ), Querétaro ( Mexico )

Europe : Frankfurt ( Germany ), London ( United Kingdom ), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom ), Zürich ( Switzerland ), Amsterdam ( The Netherlands ), Marseille (France), Stockholm ( Sweden ), Milan ( Italy ), La Courneuve, Paris (France) , Madrid ( Spain )

Middle East : Jeddah ( Saudi Arabia ), Abu Dhabi and Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem ( Israel )

Africa : Johannesburg ( South Africa )

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, several U.S. National Security regions, and two United Kingdom Government regions ( London and Newport, Wales )

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated application packages and secure and autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle