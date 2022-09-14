ATTORNEY JEFFREY B. SIMON ADDRESSES CENSORSHIP CULTURE AND IMPORTANT SOCIAL ISSUES

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Does social media invite public discourse or discourage it? Is the public aware of how large companies are taking advantage of them? Jeffrey B. Simon, a law professor of Mass Tort litigation, legal commentator, podcaster, and a person who for more than thirty years has strived to improve public health and public accountability through the civil justice system, is working to find more answers when it comes to public censorship and public social issues.

In a recent article published by Jeffrey B. Simon "Twitter Canceled Me For No Reason and Why You Should Care", Mr. Simon discusses in detail his unexplained cancellation by Twitter, ads disguised as news that both drive and mask the core mercantile objectives of platform providers, politically motivated news manipulation, privilege and suspension account issues, the impenetrable customer service shield between itself and the user, and topical legal issues, including matters raised by the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, U.S. Supreme Court rulings on reproductive choice, gun control, Congressman Matt Gaetz's (@RepMattGaetz) offensive tweet, as well as Congresswoman's Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) use of Twitter to attack a Biden administration official, Admiral Rachel Levine, for her identity.

"Twitter practices a double-standard, where, on a platform that is supposed to exist as a global public square for open discourse, hate-speech by public figures is tolerated while civil dialogue by private citizens is permanently censored for non-disclosed, seemingly unidentifiable reasons. The 'appeal' process for account suspension that Twitter describes in the Twitter User Agreement is, in practice, as illusory and inconsistent as Twitter's self-proclaimed commitment to free expression, notes Mr. Simon.

Mr. Simon asks important questions and provides compelling answers as he works to inform the public about misinformation and deceptive sales tactics deployed by several of America's largest companies that have caused widespread harm. Mr. Simon has also launched his official podcast "Outside Counsel," which draws on his more than 30 years of experience to describe the corporate repeal of consumer protections and regulatory laws that fueled the opioid epidemic, the deadliest drug-related public health crisis in American history Are companies that are too big to fail also too powerful to be held accountable? Mr. Simon addresses these issues in his recently published article and within the first ten episodes which are now available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts.

