Back-to-School, Back to PTA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, National PTA is marking its annual Back-to-School Week celebration to support families, teachers, administrators and PTA leaders as the new school year gets underway. National PTA is sharing information and resources on social media using #PTABackToSchool and at PTA.org/BackToSchool to help make this a healthy, safe and impactful school year. The association is also launching the seventh season of its Notes from the Backpack podcast.

"Our goal during Back-to-School Week is to share important information, resources and expertise to help build strong partnerships between families and schools and help support families, teachers, administrators and PTA leaders' success all year long," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "There could not be a more urgent time for families, educators and schools to work together for all of our nation's students and promote learning environments where students feel safe, supported and ready to learn."

Throughout Back-to-School Week, National PTA will share resources to help PTA and school leaders plan their school year, engage their school community and support students and families. Among the resources for PTA leaders, is our new online learning community, Thrive, which features engaging, short leadership development courses and new initiative, Membership Mania, for local PTA leaders to connect with one another, gain access to resources and strengthen membership together. Among the resources to support students and families, National PTA and Future of Privacy Forum have launched resources to help parents and guardians learn more about the steps they can take to protect the privacy of their child's education record.

As part of the association's efforts to support families, schools and PTAs in the new school year, National PTA is offering over $600K to help PTAs host programs for families in the areas of digital safety, STEM, literacy, healthy lifestyles and the arts. The application period is now open. By answering only a few questions, PTAs can be eligible for $1,000 or $2,500 in program funding. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. EDT. PTAs can learn more about the funding opportunities and apply at PTA.org/Grants.

Season seven of National PTA's Notes from the Backpack podcast will launch Sept. 14 and will feature episodes on supporting kids through transitions, facing math anxiety and harnessing the power of parent advocacy to help you navigate through the school year. Episodes are available to stream at PTA.org/BackpackNotes.

"PTA's role is more important than ever as we connect parents, teachers and administrators and support critical school and family needs," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "Through our Back-to-School Week, podcast, programs, advocacy and other initiatives all year round, we remain committed to ensuring that our families and schools have the tools to best support every student's learning, development and success."

Office Depot is the presenting sponsor of National PTA's Back-to-School Week. Additional support for the week comes from BAND, a free group communication app. The companies are Proud National PTA Sponsors. Xplora, a smartwatch designed to provide kids with a safe onboarding to the digital world, is also a supporting sponsor of the week.

