DEIJI.com: A Star Is Born

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a gorgeous, bright and sunny day in the sweltering heat of New York City, DEIJI presented its luxury line in a partnered show with Flying Solo during their "Ones to Watch" fashion week event. While fashion may come and go, style is eternal. DEIJI.com's radiant style has positioned itself to make its mark as one of the most sensational luxury fashion lines in existence. DEIJI's beaming and magnificent color convergence and elemental structure was soaked up by all in attendance.

Flying Solo model Domonique Alajuwan showcasing DEIJI's Rosa backpack, the Veronica belt, and the Black Dahlia sneakers.Photo Credit: Flying Solo (PRNewswire)

Taking place at 10 AM on September 10th, an hour before the event even started the crowd began to gather, which looped around the street corner and included the likes of fashion elites, fashion photographers, and journalists from across the globe. The whisper of excitement through the crowd alluded to what everyone already knows about fashion week in New York City: new fashion trends are right around the corner.

Positioned on the penthouse rooftop of 433 Broadway, DEIJI, which is led by legendary Creative Director, Mark Schwartz, showcased its luxury line in collaboration with the De La Cruz Collection, which is a luxury swimwear line located in Texas. Walking to an upbeat fusion of electric pop music, DEIJI's eye-catching pieces brought a fresh explosion of color to New York Fashion Week this weekend.

The first piece paired the beautiful original Cleopatra tote bag and the Nefertiti sneaker with a turquoise two-piece De La Cruz bathing suit. As Flying Solo's model walked the runway, the duo masterpieces, which were designed from Schwartz's original oil painting on canvas, a swatch of circles in black, pumpkin and beige tones, stood in a category of their own. Elevated to a unique stature of elegance and what luxury really means, the duo is named after two of the most powerful and history-shaping female pharaohs in Ancient Egyptian history.

Shortly after the Cleopatra and the Nefertiti were showcased, DEIJI paid homage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the signature tote bag, the Elizabeth I. Although named after King Henry VIII's daughter, who was the last ruler of the Tudor Dynasty, it was DEIJI's ode to pay tribute to the late Queen, whose lineage falls within the royal line. It could be said that the same fiery nature that allowed Elizabeth I to heal the religious unrest in 16th century England resonated with the same stature to that of Queen Elizabeth II, and was DEIJI's intent as they made the announcement on their Instagram leading up to the show.

Designed and released months ago, the Elizabeth I is patterned in squares of white, red, and orange from another one of Schwartz's oil paintings, the tote was paired with DEIJI's gold arrow sneakers and a De La Cruz tan one-piece swimsuit. Its bright use of colors made the tote the centerfold piece and would make any woman red with envy.

Another fashion-curated piece included the beautiful black version of the Cleopatra, which was paired with DEIJI's perforated moon sneakers the Black Roses. Marking a fresh take on luxury sneakers, the Black Rose appears both stylish and extremely comfortable.

Similar thoughts are echoed regarding the Black Dahlia, which is another luxury leather DEIJI sneaker showcased during the "Ones to Watch" show. Paired with DEIJI's luxury backpack, the Rosa, and its matching belt, the Veronica, which are designed in a silver anthracite dot pattern, these three pieces delineated a sleek and modern take on where fashion is headed.

Additional highlights of DEIJI's fashion event included the beautiful Iris belt, which is suede and all leather. Paired with a De La Cruz tan one-piece swimsuit and DEIJI's luxury heels, the silver Daniela, the Iris delivered DEIJI's messaging perfectly. It showcased Flying Solo's model, Kelsey Farley, as a human canvas with DEIJI as her pop of color. True to this motto, it was impossible to not notice DEIJI as the eye-capturing angle of this look.

Conclusively, it is clear Schwartz's brilliance as the Creative Director for DEIJI is unmatched. With almost forty years of experience in the fashion world, which includes studying under fashion icons such as Andy Warhol and Roger Vivier, coupled with ingenuity and a clear penchant for design, Schwartz is leading the way for where fashion is headed with DEIJI as centerfold. The luxury handmade Italian line is defining itself as a force of elegance and beauty to be reckoned with.

Schwartz has designed footwear per personal request for celebrities such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Katy Perry, Oprah, JLo, and Madonna amongst others. Additionally, he has also worked with fashion powerhouses such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, and Charles Jourdan Hermes.

DEIJI's luxury goods can be purchased both at Flying Solo's store in Soho NYC and on their website as well as on DEIJI.com's site.

Flying Solo model LaRae Day showcasing DEIJI's original Cleopatra tote and Nefertiti sneakers.Photo Credit: Flying Solo (PRNewswire)

Flying Solo model Mackenzie Lubeck showcasing DEIJI's black version of the Cleopatra tote and the Black Rose sneakers.Photo Credit: Flying Solo (PRNewswire)

Flying Solo model Kesley Farley showcasing DEIJI's Iris belt and silver Daniela heels. Photo Credit: Flying Solo (PRNewswire)

Flying Solo model Lua showcasing DEIJI's original Elizabeth I tote and gold arrow sneakers.Photo Credit: Flying Solo (PRNewswire)

The original Cleopatra signature tote bag designed from Mark Schwartz's original oil-painting on canvas. Photo Credit: Toni Pierdome (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fairmarkbrands.com LLC