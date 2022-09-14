Dropoff Appoints New Board Members and Executive Leaders to Support Ongoing Growth Strategy

Rosa L. McCormick and Jim Darcy Join Board; Srini Palamarthy Named Chief Financial Officer; Stewart Pickard Promoted to Chief Operations Officer; Millie Tarallo Named Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropoff, the nationwide, same-day custom courier service specializing in last-mile delivery, today announced the appointment of Rosa L. McCormick and Jim Darcy as members of its board of directors in addition to Srini Palamarthy as Chief Financial Officer and Millie Tarallo as Chief Revenue Officer. Steward Pickard, Dropoff's longtime SVP of Operations, was named Chief Operations Officer. In these new roles, Palmarthy, Tarallo, and Pickard will respectively lead the company's financial, sales, and operations teams fueling the company's growth initiatives, and reporting to Dropoff CEO Sean Spector.

Recently named among Inc. Magazine's top 5000 fastest growing companies for the fourth consecutive year, and one of Texas' most innovative delivery companies, Dropoff's proprietary technology includes chain of custody transparency, real-time tracking, and intelligent dispatch. With this technology, Dropoff drives innovation in the same-day courier industry for healthcare, retail and industrial businesses.

"This expansion in executive leadership is an important moment for Dropoff as we position ourselves for expansive growth, particularly in the healthcare space," shared Dropoff CEO Sean Spector, "Rosa, Jim, Srini, Stewart, and Millie each bring outstanding qualifications and a deep breadth of experience to their roles; we are that much closer to driving the next generation of same-day shipping technology and innovation."

Rosa L. McCormick , Dropoff Board Member

A native Austinite and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, McCormick joins the Dropoff Board of Directors with over 20 years of technology and investment management experience. She is currently Managing Director of Wild Basin Investments which she co-founded. She is also the President of Key Light Capital, a related investment firm with broader investment themes.

McCormick has served on numerous technology company boards and currently represents Wild Basin Investments on the board of SignUp.com, HUVR Data, Inc. and Boomerangs Pies. Always active in promoting the growth of the entrepreneurial community in Austin, she served on the board of the Central Texas Angel Network from 2011-2016 and participates in numerous educational and industry events. McCormick is a Kauffman Fellow (Class 18).

Jim Darcy , Dropoff Board Member

Darcy joins the Dropoff Board of Directors having spent 37 years in senior roles in sales and strategy at UPS, most recently as VP of Healthcare Strategy supporting the development and implementation of solutions to help healthcare providers meet the needs of an industry experiencing great change. After retiring from UPS, Darcy founded a consulting firm, JPD Healthcare Performance Partners, with engagements focused on the logistics of delivering urgent goods and services to patients in clinics, hospitals, the doctor's office, or their homes.

Srini Palamarthy, Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Dropoff, Palamarthy served as Chief Financial Officer at Homeward, where he helped raise significant equity and debt capital, scaling the team and foundation for continued growth. He also served as SVP, of Finance at RetailMeNot in addition to various leadership roles in analytics, revenue, and product management.

Palamarthy will lead the finance function at Dropoff ensuring its continued commitment to financial excellence. "Dropoff already has an incredible leadership team in place and is a significant disruptor in the same-day shipping space. I am impressed by the team's dedication to solid, strategic growth," shared Palamarthy.

Stewart Pickard , Chief Operations Office

Pickard was welcomed to the Dropoff team over five years ago as Senior Director of Customer Success, before earning a promotion to SVP, Operations and, most recently being named as Chief Operations Officer where he will oversee account management, customer service, dispatch and field operations to deliver exceptional service.

Prior to joining Dropoff, Pickard led Client Services at TurnKey Vacation Rentals, helping establish Turnkey as a top 5 vacation rentals property management company in the US. He also served as Director of Commercial Relations and Client Partner at Bazaarvoice. "I have been a proud member of the Dropoff team for several years," shared Pickard, "and am delighted that in my new role I will continue to drive operational excellence that scales and elevates growth."

Millie Tarallo , Chief Revenue Officer

Most recently, Tarallo led sales and marketing strategy with the transportation and logistics company General Logistics Systems, Inc. as the Chief Commercial Officer, creating scalable growth through processes and customer experience excellence. Tarallo also served in leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, most notably 15 years with Staples, Inc. where she launched and oversaw the growth of her division's sales, sales operations, and customer service teams, serving all customer segments and achieving consistent hyper-growth initiatives.

In this new role at Dropoff, Tarallo will lead all aspects of the company's sales, business development, and new channel business, focusing on building highly motivated, results-oriented teams and scaling the organization for massive growth. "I'm excited about Dropoff's people-first culture and the opportunity to leverage its differentiating technology combined with a commitment to excellence in custom solutions in the demands of same-day delivery," Tarallo shared, "I am delighted to help steer Dropoff's rapid expansion and to share my deep knowledge of sales organization growth and scalability."

