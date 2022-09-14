Munch's Supply, a Marcone Company, Acquires New Hampshire-based Total Air Supply and Spiral Air Manufacturing

Leading HVAC Distributor Expands into Goodman Equipment and Sheet Metal Fabrication

NEW LENOX, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munch's Supply, the HVAC division of Marcone, has acquired Total Air Supply and Spiral Air Manufacturing, including three branches servicing Manchester, Derry and Nashua, New Hampshire. This will expand Munch's geographic footprint to 74 locations serving 17 states and one Canadian province.

Munch's Supply is a Marcone company that has been operating in the Chicagoland area for more than 65 years and is consistently ranked as a top 10 HVAC distributor in the United States. Marcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America acquired Munch's Supply in 2021. Together, the companies operate with a singular goal—to become the hub for parts and services to the home for both technicians and consumers.

"This acquisition marks our very first partnership with Goodman, a subsidiary of Daikin Industries. This is an established equipment brand and working with them, we are pleased to expand our reach on the east coast," said Kevin Baxter, President HVAC, Munch's Supply/Marcone.

"This business has been in my family for almost 50 years. We are proud to provide our customers quality Goodman equipment along with parts and custom sheet metal, said Sue Quintiliani, owner, Total Air Supply.

"The Quintiliani family has done a fantastic job building a successful, customer-focused organization with superior dedication to their family of contractors," added Baxter. "We look forward to working with Sue, Dave, Greg and the rest of their talented team."

"We are excited to be part of a company with similar values—one that puts people first, both customers and employees," added Quintiliani.

The acquisition demonstrates Munch's ongoing dedication to the HVAC and plumbing marketplace and reinforces its commitment to partnering with family and customer-service focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

About Munch's Supply

Munch's Supply was founded in 1956 by Willard Munch, who wanted to develop a local source of electrical supplies for area contractors. Today the company has more than 1,200 employees focused exclusively on supplying heating, cooling and plumbing industry contractors with quality products. For more than 65 years, Munch's Supply has operated with a commitment to service as a leading distributor for trusted brands such as American Standard, Trane, Mitsubishi, Rheem, Goodman, IPEX, AO Smith, Kohler, Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire. For more information, visit www.munchsupply.com.

About Marcone



Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Marcone exports globally and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 122 facilities, has approximately 2,100 employees, and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

