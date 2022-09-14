RE/MAX Announces Second Annual 'Global RE/MAX Day'

Event encourages RE/MAX affiliates around the world to support local communities through fundraisers, volunteering and acts of service

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC announced its second annual "Global RE/MAX Day" will take place on Wednesday, October 5. The goal of the event is to activate the vast RE/MAX network, which includes 140,000+ affiliates and a presence in over 110 countries and territories, in a coordinated effort to give back to the communities in which they live and work. RE/MAX affiliates and RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. staff members are encouraged to volunteer at a charity of their choice or through a community service project on Global RE/MAX Day.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

"RE/MAX affiliates commit time and resources to the betterment of the communities they work and live in," says Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Global Development. "Global RE/MAX Day provides us with another opportunity to positively impact our respective networks. Because of the incredible turnout last year, RE/MAX affiliates were able to make a meaningful difference all around the world – we look forward to building on that success and making an even bigger impact this year and for years to come."

In 2021, RE/MAX affiliates worldwide raised money for important causes and organizations, including long-time RE/MAX philanthropic partner Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. Affiliates and RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. employees also volunteered at food banks, supported animal rescue missions, cleaned up their cities and towns, gathered supplies for those in need, and so much more.

Making a difference in the community has been a longstanding RE/MAX tradition. Since 1992, the brand has partnered with CMN Hospitals to raise funds for children treated at pediatric hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. During the nearly 30-year charitable partnership, RE/MAX affiliates have donated over $185 million to CMN Hospitals through fundraisers and initiatives like the Miracle Home and Miracle Property Program.

Follow hashtag #GlobalREMAXDay on social media on October 5 to see how participants are giving back to their communities worldwide. For ideas on how to participate in the second annual Global RE/MAX Day, click here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC