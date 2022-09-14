S&P Global Market Intelligence launches the Onboarding Accelerator Tool to Securities Finance clients enhancing efficiency

The legacy onboarding process will be transformed by the automated and customizable end-to-end solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global and provider of information services and solutions to the global markets, has integrated the Onboarding Accelerator tool into its Securities Finance platform. The automated solution is designed to overcome the inefficiencies of the legacy, manual process, currently faced by borrowers and lenders when onboarding new lenders and accounts. The new tool will automate the process, allowing for improved transparency and efficiency.

Kabin George, Global Head of Securities Finance Product Management, S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, "The legacy onboarding processes tends to rely on spreadsheets, emails, and phone calls with risks of human errors, miscommunication, and delays. The new automated onboarding solution will greatly enhance efficiencies and improve client experience by allowing users to exchange, view and update documents whilst monitoring the status of the process from initiation through to execution seamlessly."

The tool offers several innovative features, including improved controls and standards and advanced portfolio assessment reports that identifies potential lending revenues and asset qualities in a portfolio. The Portfolio Assessment Report (PAR), a key feature, will allow front office and business management functions to evaluate portfolios and select accounts for prioritisation. The PAR is a unique interactive product offering which places S&P Global Market Intelligence's Securities Finance data into an easily accessible format providing key information on a portfolio's composition and potential value.

At a functional level the onboarding tool will enable users to specify documentation requirements, request additional data and raise questions all within the platform, submit to multiple brokers with the ability to mask any critical account information from specific front office functions and backfill historical accounts to acquire one single source copy of all accounts.

For further details on the Onboarding Accelerator Tool for Securities Finance click on the link here.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

