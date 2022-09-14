SEQUOIA PRODUCTIONS CELEBRATES 24 YEARS OF SUPPORTING TELEVISION'S BIGGEST NIGHT

THE FULL-SERVICE PRODUCTION COMPANY HAS DESIGNED, PRODUCED, AND DIRECTED SOME OF THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS AND ORIGINAL EVENTS GLOBALLY FOR OVER 30 YEARS

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, under the direction of the Television Academy, Sequoia Productions executed the third and final Emmys® Gala of the season. A feat they have accomplished for the past 24 consecutive years, (minus 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The task at hand, in collaboration with Barb Held (Vice President, Event Production for the Television Academy), is designing and producing an Emmys® Governors Gala worthy of the many creative visionaries nominated and awarded during the two Creative Arts and one Primetime Emmy® Awards ceremonies every year. Founded by Cheryl Cecchetto in 1989, Sequoia is also a long-time producing partner of the Oscars® Governors Ball (32 consecutive years) and Australia's elite G'Day USA Arts Gala (18 consecutive years).

Commitment to service, innovation, and delivering a finished product beyond the client's vision has kept Sequoia at the apex of the Special Event world for over three decades. "We constantly push ourselves to bring something new to our clients; new in design, materials, and new locations," said Checchetto. "Keep focused on first-class service in all aspects. From conception to execution, stimulate all five senses, and create an evolving guest experience with constant surprises from guest arrival to the last dance."

Some of Sequoia's favorite Emmys® Gala memories include an impromptu performance by Seal in 2006 serenading his then-wife Heidi Klum, Tony Bennet performing on the revolving stage in 2007 to an ecstatic crowd, an eclectic and wild black-and-white theme in 2011, and in 2012 a giant red rose that adorned the ceiling spreading out in all directions.

Known for their stunning, head-spinning decor, Sequoia did not disappoint at this year's Galas. The streamlined modern decor in shades of plum, fuchsia and persimmon were set off by cool white and vibrant, Emmy-gold accenting. Guest areas, all outdoors, were defined with open-air bistro and twinkle light canopies, sculpting the environment with starlight-inspired spaces. Modern furniture and fixtures among live plants, hedges and trees elevated the alfresco, California-Chic design.

From the original office "on my kitchen table" with the fax machine in the bedroom, to producing the most photographed events in the world, Cecchetto and Sequoia have made their fair share of pivots and tough business decisions. This included a 90-degree turn at the height of Covid, producing several virtual events that would have otherwise been live. "Though wonderfully rewarding during a time when Covid did her best to keep us all apart," said Cecchetto, "Sequoia is now very excited to have returned to live events and the business of bringing people together, live and in person, in the celebration of our relationships and milestones."

