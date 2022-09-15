Automakers and Aluminum Producers Prepare to "Transform Mobility and Electrification Through Collaboration"

Panel featured leaders from aluminum and automotive companies

DETROIT, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum Association's Aluminum Transportation Group (ATG) hosted an expert panel, Transforming Mobility and Electrification Through Collaboration, of top automotive executives on September 15, 2022 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

"Collaboration is a critical component to ensuring the shift to electric vehicles is successful," said Mike Keown, CEO of Commonwealth Rolled Products and chair of the ATG. "When automakers and aluminum producers take a holistic approach to vehicle design, the resulting innovations tackle climate change and protect occupants better than ever."

In addition to Keown, panelists included Peter Hasenkamp, vice president of global supply chain and operations at Lucid Motors and Tommy Hosea, executive director of global purchasing and supply chain central operations at General Motors. The discussion was moderated by Bernard Swiecki, director of Automotive Communities Partnership (ACP) at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).

The ATG and its member companies continue to work with automakers on focused projects designed to transform manufacturing processes, develop advanced alloys and joining technologies, and deliver comprehensive vehicle solutions that will drive efficient transportation for years to come. The 2022 Roadmap for Automotive Aluminum is a unified blueprint for the industry to grow and diversify within the automotive market and serves as an actionable, living document for the next decade.

Aluminum-clad vehicles will be on display at this year's NAIAS, which opened to media and the industry on September 14, 2022 before opening to the public on September 17, 2022. The ATG is a first-time sponsor of the show.

Detroit's ABC-affiliate, WXYZ, will also air a series of videos sponsored by The Aluminum Association, as an opportunity to learn more about the important role aluminum is playing in the most exciting vehicles on the road today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit DriveAluminum.org and follow the ATG on Twitter: @DriveAluminum.

About The Aluminum Association

Through its Aluminum Transportation Group (ATG), The Aluminum Association communicates the benefits of aluminum in ground transportation applications to help accelerate its penetration through research programs and related outreach activities. The ATG's mission is to serve member companies and act as a central resource for the automotive and commercial vehicle industries on aluminum issues. Full members of the ATG include: Commonwealth Rolled Products, Constellium, Hydro, Kaiser Aluminum, Novelis and Rio Tinto. Real Alloy is an associate member of the ATG. Visit us online at DriveAluminum.org, and follow us on Twitter @DriveAluminum.

View original content:

SOURCE The Aluminum Association, Inc.