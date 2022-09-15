Botkeeper Partners with Expensify to Streamline Back-Office Accounting

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing demand on accounting firms to provide high-value services to their clients, Botkeeper is pleased to have Expensify join our marketplace partner system. Expensify offers a streamlined relationship between accounting partners and their clients for monthly receipt management with their ExpensifyApproved! Partner Program.

Botkeeper and Expensify see an opportunity to provide automation, enabling the accounting profession to increase capacity.

David Cardoza, Partnerships, Sales and Product at Expensify relayed, "Expensify partnered with Botkeeper to free up the time of accountants and their clients. From the point of purchase to reconciliation, accountants and their clients no longer spend valuable time filing away receipts."

Botkeeper and Expensify see an opportunity to provide automation that enables accounting professionals to easily meet clients' demands for ongoing back office accounting support and increasing demand for advisory, receipt and expense management services, while simultaneously increasing capacity to continue growth.

Deneen Dias, VP of Growth and Strategic Relationships at Botkeeper explained, "The Expensify team are disruptors in pre-accounting automation through expense management. They were first to market in capturing receipts and managing expenses by automatically importing and reconciling credit cards. They continue to be the leader in spend management. Botkeeper is excited to be syncing with like-minded innovators."

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the app or sign up at Expensify.com today!

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution, providing accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The Botkeeper Operating System (BOS) gives your CAS or bookkeeping practice an unparalleled workflow management system that uses best practices we've refined over several years. Accounting firms can grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and improve overhead costs using the BOS full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solution. With BOS you have the ultimate tool to efficiently manage your bookkeeping client base. Learn more about Botkeeper here !

Contact:

Della Copp

dcopp@botkeeper.com

33 Arch St., 17th Floor

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

