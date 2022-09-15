Clawfoot Supply Agrees to Pay $6 Million Civil Penalty for Failure to Immediately Report Shower Seats Posing Fall and Laceration Hazards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Clawfoot Supply, LLC, of Erlanger, Kentucky, has agreed to pay a $6 million civil penalty. The settlement resolves CPSC's charges that Clawfoot Supply failed to immediately report to CPSC, as required by law, that its Wall-Mounted Teak Folding Shower Seats contained a defect that could create a substantial product hazard and created an unreasonable risk of serious injury to consumers.

Between 2011 and 2018, Clawfoot Supply received multiple reports of corrosion and breakage with the shower seat, including reports of consumers who were injured when the shower seat failed while they were sitting on it. Despite possessing this information, Clawfoot Supply did not immediately report to the Commission. Clawfoot Supply first filed a report with the Commission concerning the shower seats in July 2018.

Clawfoot Supply recalled the Wall-Mounted Shower Seats on December 4, 2018. More information on how consumers can participate in the recall is available in the recall news release.

The settlement agreement requires Clawfoot Supply to maintain a compliance program and a system of internal controls and procedures designed to ensure compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA). Clawfoot Supply has also agreed to file, for a period of three years, annual reports regarding the compliance program and system of internal controls.

By a 5-0 vote, the Commission provisionally accepted the settlement agreement, subject to public comment.

