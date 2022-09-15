Discovery Behavioral Health Partners with MyClearStep To Enhance Remote Treatment of Eating Disorders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, has partnered with MyClearStep, the leading remote patient solution by AI, to provide a new innovation in eating disorder recovery.

Discovery Behavioral Health's Virtual IOP and Virtual PHP programs include treatment for eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), other specified feeding and eating disorder (OSFED) and binge eating disorder. Available for children, adolescents and adults in 37 states, all virtual services are confidential, secure and supervised by a team of experienced professionals who provide the same evidence-based treatment that Discovery Behavioral Health provides onsite in their treatment centers.

"Our partnership with MyCleartStep helps to fulfill the goal of virtual programming's unique advantages over existing eating disorder treatment protocols, including patients whose physical or socio-economic profile makes it difficult for them to use residential or even outpatient programs. These patients could include, for example, those with a compromised immunity or a stay-at-home parent with small children," says Andrea. Piazza, Director of Virtual Programming, Discovery Behavioral Health.

With more than 4.6 million captured measurements, that include blind weight and blood pressure monitoring tools, MyClearStep fits seamlessly into the virtual-care model as well as residential and after-care models. The numberless scale and the blood pressure cuff that eating disorder patients receive upon admission to a DBH treatment center pairs with the myclearstep.com mobile app, providing the care team with the at-home weigh-in and vital results. (While the care team can use the app to send weigh-in reminders, results are not revealed directly to the patient.)

"Our goal was to create an anxiety free seamless solution for clinicians to continue to provide accurate and compassionate care," says Nati Lavi CEO of Myclearstep.com Eating Disorder Program. "With the technology of MyClearStep, we believe we have solved a major issue disrupting the delivery of virtual care, with implementation of MyClearStep's proprietary AI, to those with eating disorders during the COVID-19 crisis and moving forward. In addition to anxiety free blind weigh-ins, the remote capabilities of the MyClearStep platform provides a massive cost savings for families, of both time and money, as they no longer have to travel back and forth from in-person clinics to complete the weigh-in and vitals measurement processes."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We are a contracted provider with 100 payers and other managed care organizations. Our portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

About Myclearstep

MyClearStep is based in Silicon Valley and was co-founded by social scientist and Duke University Professor Dan Ariely as an innovative approach to chronic disease management and prevention. MyClearStep's mission is to help people achieve their health goals by bringing to life Professor Ariely's cutting-edge insights using human-compatible design, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technology. Starting with a scale, MyClearStep helps individuals change their behavior to prevent disease. To learn more and join the MyClearStep community, visit myclearstep.com

