HAVAS CHALLENGES THE INDUSTRY TO DO BETTER WITH NEW 'ADVERTISING WILL SAVE US' PODCAST

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Havas announced a new podcast called "Advertising Will Save Us," hosted by Dan Lucey, chief creative officer of Havas New York and Myra Nussbaum, president and chief creative officer of Havas Chicago. The new podcast series digs into some of the biggest criticisms of advertising and the industry as a whole with guests who share the common goal of challenging the status quo and taking the steps necessary to advance the world forward – culturally, socially, environmentally and creatively.

"Advertising has the power to change minds, inspire action, and open people's eyes to what's going on around them. It just has to be done the right way," said Nussbaum. "We launched this podcast series to learn from our peers, icons, and future leaders and share perspectives – no matter how uncomfortable they may be to digest, and have an honest dialogue about what we're doing right and wrong as an industry."

From adtech watchdogs to activists and marketing leaders alike, "Advertising Will Save Us" features unfiltered discussions with experts across a variety of industries to discuss the power advertising yields in making a meaningful difference for consumers. The podcast also highlights rising stars in the ad world who share their hopes and dreams for the future of the industry. In each episode, the hosts ask – "could advertising help save us after all?" while exploring critical issues and what needs to change in order to make the world we live in a better and safer place for all.

"For those of us in the industry, we know that advertising hasn't always had the best reputation for doing good in the world," said Lucey. "In fact, some ads have even negatively contributed to society. Despite this, we believe that no matter how incredulous it may sound, advertising can 'save us' because it can be used as a force for good and positively impact the lives of millions of people all over the world."

"Advertising Will Save Us" is produced in partnership with Intelligence Squared and features 30-minute conversations released weekly. Episodes cover a wide range of topics. Specifically, the first few episodes include:

"Advertising Will Save Us from Soulless Design" – featuring Greg Hoffman , former chief marketing officer of Nike and author of 'Emotion by Design'

"Advertising Will Save Us From Pale , Male & Stale" – featuring Oriel Pascal Davis-Lyons, head Of creative (Podcast + Talk) at Spotify and founder of the ONE School

"Advertising Will Save Us from Gun Violence" – featuring Sam Shepherd & Ashley Geisheker , two creatives behind The Lost Class

Advertising Will Save Us from Disinformation" – featuring Claire Atkin , co-founder of Check My Ads

"Advertising Will Save Us from Water Poverty" – featuring Tarik Bayer , marketing director for Reckitt's Hygiene Division in North America

"Advertising Will Save Us" is available on Apple, Spotify, Acast, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Learn more by visiting our website, www.advertisingwillsaveus.com.

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated into Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com.

