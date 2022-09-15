InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Truck Cab Lighting (TLS-220)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I thought there could be a better set of lights to meet a trucker's lighting needs while also providing a distinct and modern look," said an inventor, from Toppenish, Wash., "so I invented the KUASAR HALO LIGHTS. My design would enhance driver safety and it could turn the heads of fellow motorists."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides enhanced cab lighting for large commercial trucks and off-road trucks. In doing so, it offers an alternative to displaying dull and utilitarian cab lights. As a result, it increases safety and visibility and it offers an attractive appearance. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for large commercial trucks and off-road trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp