Norseland Inc. introduces its version of Forest Gold; New Snofrisk® Wild Mushroom, Fresh Spreadable Cheese during National Mushroom Month

Norseland Inc. introduces its version of Forest Gold; New Snofrisk® Wild Mushroom, Fresh Spreadable Cheese during National Mushroom Month

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Made in Norway and by the Makers of Jarlsberg® Cheese.

Baked Potato with Snofrisk Mushroom and Fresh Shrooms (PRNewswire)

National Mushroom Month is an annual celebration established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to highlight the benefits of the Mushroom. September is also considered the major fungal month in Norway. Chanterelle mushrooms are often called "Forest Gold", and now can be enjoyed all year round with Snofrisk® Wild Mushroom, a fresh creamy spreadable cheese made with Chanterelle mushrooms and a blend of Norwegian (80%) goat's milk and (20%) cow's cream for a mild, smooth and earthy taste. All ingredients are sourced exclusively from Norway.

Snøfrisk® Wild Mushroom was introduced to meet the consumers' needs and demand for mushrooms and cheese – the perfect combination. Snofrisk®, all-natural and has zero additives. Also, available in alternative flavors: Original, Red Onion & Thyme, Dill, and Horseradish. It makes breakfast, lunch, and snacking easy and healthier: Spread on crackers, bagels, sandwiches, and wraps. Prefect as a steak sauce, a topper on salads and pizza/flatbreads or use as a dip for vegetables and much more.

Celebrate with these fungilicious Snofrisk® Wild Mushroom recipes, in honor of National Mushroom!

Snofrisk® Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients (4 Servings)

125 g Snøfrisk ® Chantarelle Wild Mushroom

200 g risotto (Arborio) rice

6 dl chicken stock

2 tbsp butter, unsalted

1 shallots, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

200 g mushrooms of your choice

butter for sautéing the mushrooms

small lettuce leaves and herbs

salt and coarsely ground black pepper

lemon juice

HERE IS HOW YOU DO IT

Fry mushrooms in butter until golden brown. In saucepan, bring stock to boil and season to taste with salt, coarsely ground black pepper and lemon juice. Reduce heat to low. In another sauce pan, melt 1 tbsp of the butter and quickly fry shallots and garlic. Add rice and stir. Then add stock a little at a time, stirring constantly.

This process takes approx. 20 minutes. The rice should be slightly firm to the bite. Stir in the final tbsp of butter. Top the risotto with small dollops of Snøfrisk®, sautéed mushroom, lettuce leaves and herbs.

Baked Potato with Snofrisk® Mushroom and Fresh Shrooms

INGREDIENTS (4 Servings)

225 g mushrooms (chestnut mushrooms or chanterelles)

1 red onion

butter for frying

salt

250 g Snøfrisk® Chanterelle Wild Mushroom

lemon

cress

4 baking potatoes (roughly the same size)

HERE IS HOW YOU DO IT

Baked potatoes can be cooked in a variety of ways:

In the oven: Prick with a fork to pierce the skin, place the potatoes on a baking tray and bake in the oven at 225 °C for around 1 to 1 ½ hours. Cooking time may vary depending on the size of the potatoes. Check with a skewer to make sure the potatoes are fully cooked.

In the microwave: Prick with a fork to pierce the skin. Place the potatoes in a dish or on a plate. Bake the potatoes on full power for 5 minutes at a time. (I cooked mine for around 15 minutes in total.) Check with a skewer to make sure the potatoes are fully cooked.

On a barbecue: Prick with a fork to pierce the skin. Wrap the potatoes in foil. Bake on the barbecue for around 1 hour. Turn over after half an hour. Remove the potatoes from the foil and leave to cook unwrapped on the barbecue for the last 10 minutes to achieve a crispy skin.

In the oven and microwave: Prick with a fork to pierce the skin, place the potatoes on a baking tray and bake in the oven at 225 °C until they start to look baked (around 20 minutes). Then finish them off in the microwave. Cook for 5 minutes at a time. This is the perfect method if you don't have time to wait for them to cook for 1 ½ hours in the oven.

Thinly slice the mushrooms. Heat a dry frying pan and fry the mushrooms over a medium heat until they begin to release their liquid. Peel and finely chop the onion. Add the onion and some butter to the pan of mushrooms. Fry until the mushrooms are golden and the onion is soft. Season with salt. Allow to cool.

Combine the fried mushrooms with the Snøfrisk®. Save a few mushrooms for a garnish.

Add lemon and cress to taste to the cream cheese mixture.

Cut a cross in the top of each cooked potato. Add the cream cheese mixture to the potatoes, top with the remaining fried mushrooms, onion and fresh cress.

Prepare a large salad to serve with them.

Available at selected Whole Foods Market Locations:

For more information and recipes, please visit:

For Sales inquiries, visit Norseland's website:

About Snofrisk® Cheese:

You'll recognize Snøfrisk® easily – its triangular packaging is inspired by the high mountains of Norway and the goats that graze there. The color is snow white and the name translates as "Snow Fresh". Enjoy the pure taste on its own or blended with Scandinavian ingredients like Wild Mushroom, Dill, Horseradish, Red Onion and Thyme.

Snøfrisk® is produced in a town named Ørsta, at a small dairy on the coast of western Norway. The small team work hard to create the cheese without the use of stabilizers or additives, simply adding a sprinkle of salt to enhance the purity of flavor. From milking to the finished product, the whole process spans only two or three days, creating a cheese that is fresh, slightly tart and creamy.

You could say that is great about our cheese begins with our goats. Free to roam all summer across pastures and mountain ranges of breathtaking beauty, our goat farmers pride themselves on the care and love for these special animals. Feeding on everything nature has to offer means they grow up on mineral-rich plants and protein and contribute greatly to maintaining the biological diversity of their environment.

About Norseland:

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TINE SA, Norway's largest co-operative of dairy farmers. Originally formed in 1978 to import Jarlsberg® wheels to the US, Norseland now represents a diverse portfolio of both owned and partner specialty food brands. We use traditional recipes and generations of farming knowledge to bring real food to your table. But we know 21st century food isn't just about the taste...we aim to contribute to a global food future that is ethically produced, sustainable, and good-for-you."

Snofrisk Wild Mushroom, Fresh Spreadable Cheese. Product Beauty Shot. (PRNewswire)

Corporate Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norseland Inc