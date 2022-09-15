The University of Michigan Credit Union receives 7 Awards

Recognized as Top Workplace for Achievements in Marketing, Organizational Development, and Employee Engagement

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Credit Union, UMCU, has been recognized as a top workplace with seven awards for organizational development, marketing, business development, and employee engagement.

The prestigious awards exemplify UMCU's commitment to organizational development, from Credit Union National Association, CUNA, HR & Organizational Development Council's 2022 Excellence Award for categories of Innovative Staff Development and Employee Engagement to Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Metro Detroit.

"UMCU has always been dedicated to creating a unique and exciting workplace culture that puts our team members first. We offer an unparalleled experience that focuses on the well-being of our team, with a priority on work-life balance while fostering inclusivity and having fun while serving our community as only UMCU can," stated Candy Keene, UMCU's Vice President of Talent and Development.

UMCU was named a Best and Brightest Company to Work for in Metro Detroit by the National Association for Business Resources for a fifth consecutive year and awarded honors as a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace four years running. Credit Union Journal's Best Credit Unions to Work For also designated UMCU as a top workplace for the third year.

To add to the many accomplishments, CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council recognized UMCU with two Diamond Awards for excellence in marketing and events for its Arts Adventures program in partnership with the University of Michigan Museum of Art and University Musical Society, as well as its ongoing marketing efforts to university students.

"We are passionate about the credit union mission of people helping people, and that starts with our team members, stated Tiffany Ford, President and CEO. "I am honored to receive these awards that underscore our passion for our team because with a strong team, we can deliver on the promise of an amazing member experience – a goal that drives us each day."

About the University of Michigan Credit Union

UMCU is the only credit union headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UMCU has more than 115,000 members, $1.3 billion in assets, and employs 200 team members. UMCU has 17 branch locations located in three Metro Detroit counties, serving the financial needs of members throughout the state.

UMCU is recognized as a valued employer and community partner, named a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For®, and one of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. In 2021, UMCU received the Arts + Business Partnership Award from the Americans for the Arts. For more information, visit UMCU.org or follow UMCU on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

