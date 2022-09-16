The Fifth China International Import Expo prepares to open its door to worldwide participants

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting as a major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has been held for four consecutive years and is widely regarded as an international public good, which in turn is good for economic globalization and multilateral trading system.

More than 1,500 new products, technologies and services were featured during the past four editions of the China International Import Expo, while the value of the intended deals reached during these events totaled $270 billion. (PRNewswire)

With a number of companies attending the CIIE for the first time this year, including global metals and mining giant Rio Tinto Group, and Japanese multinational semiconductor company Renesas Electronics Corp, the fifth edition of the CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to10 as scheduled.

In terms of the Business Exhibition, the fifth CIIE will again feature six exhibition areas — Food and Agricultural Products, Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Consumer Goods, Trade in Services, and Automobiles.

This year, many organizing agencies from countries such as Norway and Belgium have joined the CIIE network for the first time. These agencies will play an important role in inviting local small and medium-sized enterprises to take part in the expo. Member nations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) are also planning to participate in the expo.

Over the last few years, the organizers of the CIIE have been establishing subsections within exhibition areas to enhance service standards. The fifth edition will have more new subsections established. For example, a crop seeds subsection and an artificial intelligence subsection will be set up to strengthen communication between businesses and bolster relevant industrial growth.

Subsections dedicated to serving innovation incubation, debuted in 2021 edition, will be established again in the exhibition areas of automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, and medical equipment and healthcare products. Such subsections will also be present for sports and fashion design.

This year, country exhibitions will be held online with a brand-new look to showcase countries' achievements in cultural, economic, and social fonts.

Since 2018, more than 120 countries in total participated in the country exhibition, showcasing foreign countries' passion for the CIIE.

