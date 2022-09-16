Michael Puorro Joins Embrace Home Loans' Basking Ridge, NJ Office

Top producer and his team make the switch from Caliber Home Loans

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that leading mortgage originator Michael Puorro has joined its Basking Ridge, New Jersey branch as producing sales manager. Also joining Embrace from Caliber are: Matt Rossine, junior loan officer, Eric Hantson, business development associate and Chantelle Perkins, business development associate.

Michael Puorro has joined Embrace Home Loans Basking Ridge, New Jersey branch as producing sales manager (PRNewswire)

Puorro has over 17 years of mortgage industry experience. He spent the past nine years as a top-producing originator at Caliber Home Loans, where he originated $383 million in loans over the past three years alone. Mortgage Executive magazine ranked Puorro among the top 1% of mortgage originators in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was listed on Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list for the past three years as well.

"Michael is a fantastic addition to the Embrace team," said Steve Adamo, president, national retail production. "The Basking Ridge branch is already a force to be reckoned with, and with Michael and his team now on board, I'm looking forward to great things."

"We're thrilled to have Michael join our office," said Brian Woltman, Basking Ridge branch manager. "Michael's years of success in the mortgage industry, his track record of being a top originator and his wide network of real estate contacts will give Embrace an even bigger presence in the New Jersey market. I'm delighted to combine forces with someone of Michael's caliber."

"I'm excited to join such an incredible organization," Puorro said. "When I first met Brian, I knew right away we shared a very similar approach to the mortgage business. I was also attracted by Embrace's solid reputation and strong mix of innovative loan products. I particularly like that Embrace is big enough to compete with national lenders, but not so big that it can't adjust quickly to changing market conditions—which it does extremely well."

Puorro works with all types of borrowers and loans, including conventional, government and jumbo products. "My team has excellent relationships with real estate professionals throughout New Jersey and we love collaborating with them to get buyers into homes," he said. "Our focus on purchase loans has enabled us to maintain strong volume through a variety of market cycles."

Embrace has been recognized with multiple workplace awards in recent years and is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and for encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors. A Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender, Embrace also originates non-conforming loans, including jumbo and other unconventional loans.

To learn more about joining Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

