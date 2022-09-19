AVOCADO GREEN OPENS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OUTLET STORE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ organic mattress brand debuts Fullerton outlet store featuring discounted products.

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic sleep and sustainable wood furniture products, recently opened the doors to its first outlet store . Customers can shop discounted products by entering through their Orange County Factory store at 601 Burning Tree Rd., in Fullerton.

The new outlet store features Avocado's award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and best-selling wood furniture — all at discounted rates.

The products may have been floor models, featured in photo or video shoots, include slight scuffs or blemishes, or simply be canceled items due to the customer ordering the wrong size. The store will not sell anything that has been used. The initiative supports Avocado's goal to achieve its Zero Waste to Landfill Certification by diverting more than 80 percent of its waste. Avocado currently diverts 69% of its waste from the landfill.

"I couldn't be more excited to open up our first Avocado Outlet Store to our Southern California community. The store is a true win-win," says Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. "Our mission is to be one of the world's most sustainable brands, and this new store supports our Zero Waste program while connecting our neighbors with big savings."

Because nobody is on commission at the Outlet Store , guests have no pressure to buy. Avocado's knowledgeable team is on-hand to explain the nuances of store items and the natural and organic materials they use to craft them. The team even encourages guests to spread out on mattresses and toppers, rest their heads on luxurious pillows (clean linens are provided for each visitor), and touch the textured, reclaimed wood furniture — or just chill out.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all its sales to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress