SilverSneakers Marks Three Decades of Providing Dynamic Health Improvement Solutions for Seniors

Tivity Health celebrates SilverSneakers 30th Anniversary with Guinness World Record, Virtual Member and Colleague Celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers ® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans, marked 30 years of helping seniors get stronger, healthier and more connected with a virtual member celebration and class, and colleague activities. During the SilverSneakers LIVE class, CEO Richard Ashworth announced that on August 31, SilverSneakers achieved a Guinness World Records™ title for the Most Views in a Dance Fitness class on Facebook Live.

SilverSneakers was founded in 1992 as a fitness program designed specifically for older adults to support mobility, cardiovascular health, balance and more. It quickly became an outlet for social interaction with a community of members, instructors, health plans and fitness locations that have helped SilverSneakers grow to more than 18 million eligible members nationwide. Over the past several months, Tivity Health has hosted a series of activities and special programs to celebrate SilverSneakers' rich history with its members, clients, partners and colleagues.

"For 30 years, SilverSneakers has proven itself to be the premiere place for senior fitness and social connection, and we're constantly evolving to support healthier lifestyles for those 65 and older," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "As we look ahead to the next 30 years, we will continue to find new ways to serve members and achieve our vision of happier, healthier, more connected lives. Our colleagues pursue this with a relentless passion, and I appreciate their dedication to our mission, as well as our clients, instructors and partners who support SilverSneakers."

On August 31, SilverSneakers invited members, colleagues, clients, partners, and friends to celebrate the brand's longevity and evolution by attempting a Guinness World Record for the "most viewers of a dance fitness lesson live stream on Facebook." To break the record, at least 1,500 viewers were needed to participate at one time in the 30-minute class. A testament to the tremendous dedication of SilverSneakers members, Tivity Health set the new world record within minutes of the class starting, and the final count for the record was 3,075 concurrent viewers.

Earlier this year, the program asked its members to share their favorite SilverSneakers memories, stories and experiences as "Love Letters to SilverSneakers." Nearly 400 people wrote letters sharing how the program transformed their lives. Many of their stories, along with additional information about the history of SilverSneakers and its 30th anniversary, can be found on SilverSneakers30.com.

Today, SilverSneakers is offered through more than 70 Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplemental and group retiree plans at no additional cost to the member. To check eligibility for SilverSneakers, visit SilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc., is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com .

