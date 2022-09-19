Veea Edge Platform Enables Cable Operators Unprecedented Broadband Service Delivery Capabilities While Drastically Cutting Costs over Traditional FTTx Solutions

Veea Edge Platform helps cable operators extend fiber reach to underserved regions and populations while introducing self-install prepaid subscriptions for Cellular-like managed Wi-Fi services

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea ® Inc., today announced Veea's virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea Edge Platform VeeaHub® products. VeeaHub® enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be "active" anywhere on the operators' network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.

This new approach, led by CableLabs on behalf of their global members, is a truly meaningful breakthrough.

Working in collaboration with CableLabs and a globally recognized cable operator in Latin America, pilot runs of the technology showed extended broadband reach and penetration at a cost savings reaching 50% as compared to traditional FTTx solutions. This pilot focused on pre-paid subscriptions in unserved and underserved markets. The goal of the pilot was to deliver broadband to new underserved communities while generating incremental revenue opportunities for the cable operator. The pilot has remained in continuous operation without any interruptions since September 2021.

VeeaHub is the first device on the market to integrate CableLabs' custom connectivity innovation to address the challenge of operators to view and manage devices beyond the cable modem and/or gateway. This technology enables a direct network-to-device relationship which provides operators a way to create tailored performance and security for one or a group of devices to better support diverse use cases such as work from home, direct access to home and office user and IoT devices, distance learning and telehealth, and similar use cases without the need for separate customer premise equipment or access points.

"This new approach, led by CableLabs on behalf of their global members, is a truly meaningful breakthrough, especially, when it comes to solving for the greatest challenges associated with broadband access for all," said Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. "As a collaborator in developing the technology, Veea is focused on delivering transformative solutions at much lower total cost of ownership. When service delivery costs are reduced by as much as half, projects that would otherwise never have gotten off the ground are now within reach, and ultimately this will benefit tens of millions of people, without broadband access for their Wi-Fi enabled devices, and the cable operators who serve them."

VeeaHub marries CableLabs' custom connectivity technology with Veea's virtualized network slicing solution which spans WAN, LAN and WI-FI as one network fabric. The custom connectivity gateway function runs on VeeaHub product as a virtualized network function along with VeeaHub's Software Defined Networking (SDN) and advanced traffic shaping to provide for virtual LAN/WAN segments over "network slices" to devices such as laptops, tablets, or cameras and IP-addressable connected locks, doorbells, leak detectors, thermostats, HVACs, boilers and many others. Devices securely connect over a core network-managed network slice to a VeeaHub Wi-Fi AP, through a virtual CPE (vCPE) that runs in a Secure Docker container on the VeeaHub, while providing the user full control and visibility of all the subscribed devices regardless of where they may be located at home, office, school, or any other location.

This further facilitates highly secure and seamless roaming for Wi-Fi devices and other IP-addressable devices within vTBA coverage with managed policies, like cellular services, creating multiple revenue models without having any special software running on those devices. The operator is enabled to host third-party business models on VeeaHub including a wide range of IoT solutions and services, home health management, gaming, home automation and security, building management systems and many more.

ABOUT VEEA

Veea® is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs, and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub® Smart Computing Hubs™ integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements along with a range groundbreaking vertical-specific applications comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of organizations across Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, Smart Retail, and other industry verticals. Bootstrap & enrollment servers for secure VeeaHub device activation, authentication, and network access policy control along with VeeaHub's Hardware root of trust provide for a "Chain of Trust", which along with Virtual Trusted Private Networking (vTPN™) solution enable a full stack security service for Data-in-Motion and Data-at-Rest. This makes it simple and affordable to securely connect for most smart vertical market applications including work-from-home workforce and branch offices. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY, with its development activities primarily located in its engineering offices in Bath, UK, and Iselin, New Jersey, USA, along with sales and support offices located at multiple locations throughout the US, France, South Korea, and Brazil. Veea was named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing. For more information, visit veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

