VULCAN MATERIALS TO WEBCAST INVESTOR DAY 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced that it will webcast its Investor Day event on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be led by Tom Hill, Vulcan's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will include presentations from other members of the management team on the Company's strategy, performance and financial outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to the webcast at the Company's website, www.vulcanmaterials.com. The event will be recorded and available for replay approximately two hours after its conclusion. Pre-registration is available by clicking here or by visiting the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

