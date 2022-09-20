CSS Corp Rebrands to Movate to Signal its Transformation

The new identity reflects the company's rapid strides to reinvent itself while offering disruptive solutions for clients and building a diverse, global, and engaged workforce

BANGALORE, India and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Corp, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has rebranded itself to Movate™. The new brand identity symbolizes the company's transformation into a digital-led, people-driven organization that helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies outperform through technology and human ingenuity.

The new name Movate is a combination of 'Momentum' and 'Innovate.' It represents the company's philosophy of helping clients achieve great outcomes with speed and staying ahead of the time curve. The name also highlights the firm's passion for solving complex challenges through the most innovative solutions. Movate's new logo amalgamates these themes using a vibrant mix of colors blended in gradients. The solid colors reflect the company's unshakeable delivery standards and beliefs, and the blended colors represent the young, passionate workforce's flexibility to work across client scenarios and geographies.

Established 26 years ago, the company built a niche in the industry as a trusted and reliable provider of digital CX and IT services for some of the world's largest brands across business verticals such as technology, telecom, gaming, media, retail, CPG, and automotive, to name a few. With strong roots in its long heritage, Movate has charted a high growth and change trajectory in recent years. The company has consistently delivered revenue growth of 20-30%, which is reflective of its solid business model that leverages digital-infused solutions with an insights-driven approach to drive impeccable customer experiences. It has also emerged among the most awarded and analyst-accredited firms in its revenue range.

Commenting on the move, Sunil Mittal, CEO at Movate, said, "We have come a long way in the last few years and have metamorphosed into a human-centered technology and experiences company. While our business has evolved dramatically to align with changing client needs and industry disruptions, it was important for us to also have an identity that clearly represents our tremendous transformation. We are excited to introduce a new name and brand identity that reflects our traction and future vision. Movate is our visible symbol of change – a flag-bearer of our new purpose and ambition. The 11,700 Movators look forward to continue to partner with our global clients with a rejuvenated culture of diversity, excellence, and customer-focus."

Buoyed by Movate's growth and its firm commitment to hire diverse and industry-leading talent, the company's headcount has doubled over the last three years. Responding to post-pandemic realities, Movate acquired Directly OnDemand, a gig-expert services platform, and now nurtures a network of thousands of gig experts across 60 countries speaking over 100 languages. With these globally-integrated capabilities, Movate stands well-positioned to add enhanced value to its global clients as they transform their businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises.

Sanjay Chakrabarty, Managing Partner of Capital Square Partners, a Singapore-based Private Equity firm with a controlling stake in Movate, said, "Movate has carved out a niche for itself in today's new age of digital-led value propositions for clients, and this has facilitated the company's substantial growth over the last few years. The new and modernized brand identity represents Movate's commitment to innovation and passion for powering enterprises with disruptive thinking and outcome-focused services."

Movate's rebranding is expected to be operationally complete by the end of the year when it will also unveil its new website, www.Movate.com. More information about the rebranding can be accessed at www.csscorp.com/Movate.

Movate, formerly CSS Corp, is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 11,700 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range.

