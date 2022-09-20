Gillette Stadium Adds Sustainable Reuse Program Through Unique Partnership with WIN Waste Innovations

More than 642 tons of waste will be diverted from landfills and converted into renewable energy

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the New England Patriots take the field in Foxborough this month, they'll have a new ally working behind the scenes to make the home game experience great. WIN Waste Innovations is bringing its curb-to-grid waste-handling model to professional sports in New England. In partnership with Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots, and the New England Revolution, the company will collect, handle, and process the trash and recyclables generated at the stadium in a way that lessens its environmental impact and converts waste to renewable energy.

"We are excited to help Gillette Stadium advance its sustainability strategy while delivering industry-leading waste and recycling services to the stadium," said Bob Boucher, CEO of WIN Waste Innovations. "By diverting waste from landfills and creating renewable power, we are preserving natural resources, helping to protect the planet, and providing an essential service to a sustainability-minded organization."

WIN Waste is the region's leading sustainable waste services provider, recycling 234,000 tons of plastics, metals, and paper each year and converting more than 6.7 million tons of waste into renewable energy that powers communities and businesses throughout the region.

"Being thoughtful about how we handle waste generated at Gillette Stadium is key to our goal of continuously reducing our environmental impact," said Jim Nolan, COO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment. "We have an ongoing commitment to sustainability, and this partnership with WIN Waste Innovations is another big step toward that end. We are excited to team up with WIN Waste to put Gillette Stadium's waste to work for the planet."

Gillette Stadium has long been an advocate for environmentally friendly waste management practices. With the WIN Waste partnership, Gillette will now reduce its environmental impact even more by converting post‑recycled waste into renewable power. The partnership with Gillette Stadium, the Patriots, and the Revolution is projected to divert 642 tons of stadium waste from landfills, offsetting the equivalent need for nearly 769 barrels of oil, 224 tons of coal, or 53,715 cubic feet of natural gas.

ABOUT WIN WASTE INNOVATIONS

WIN Waste Innovations is a sustainable waste management company committed to delivering essential waste management solutions to customers and communities. WIN Waste believes in preserving the environment for future generations while providing for today's needs. WIN Waste is a vertically integrated business with a platform of 50 strategically located collection, transfer, and disposal assets. These include waste-to-energy facilities, transfer stations, ash monofills, landfills, and fleets of rail cars and collection vehicles. WIN Waste annually converts 6.7 million tons of waste into clean, renewable energy that powers 340,000 homes. WIN Waste recycles more than 234,000 tons of plastic, paper, and metals from the waste stream. For more information, visit www.win-waste.com.

ABOUT GILLETTE STADIUM

Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is New England's premier sports and entertainment venue. The 65,878-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL's six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium is also the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and one of the world's top grossing concert venues, according to Billboard and Pollstar. Other notable sporting events held at Gillette Stadium include the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, international soccer matches, NCAA athletics, professional lacrosse, motor sports and the Massachusetts high school football state championships. Gillette Stadium also served as the northeast's first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site. The site, operated by CIC Health, administered more than 610,000 vaccinations over 148 days of operation in early 2021. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

