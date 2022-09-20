Half Baked Harvest & Target Launch Shoppable Recipes with Northfork

All Half Baked Harvest recipes will be shoppable on mobile and web

Northfork's widgets power the end-to-end shopping experience

Target will fulfill all Half-Baked Harvest recipe shopping orders

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global recipe shopping tech provider Northfork has teamed up with Target and the hugely popular Half Baked Harvest food blog to serve up shoppable recipes to the site's millions of users. Anyone browsing recipes on Half Baked Harvest can now order their ingredients the moment inspiration strikes.

Shop ingredients on Half Baked Harvest using recipe cart (PRNewswire)

Global recipe shopping tech provider Northfork has teamed up with Target and the hugely popular Half Baked Harvest

"We are delighted to be working with Tieghan and Half Baked Harvest to deliver an intuitive, easy-to-use recipe shopping experience on-site. Households across the US can now shop their favorite recipes with ease, from a single dish they feel inspired to make to a full week's worth of meals."

Erik Wallin, CEO & Co-founder, Northfork.

The shoppable recipe service is powered by Northfork's widgets. The tech sits behind Half Baked Harvest's existing recipes, meaning the look and feel of the site remains the same. The only new addition is a 'Shop Ingredients' button and a floating cart icon that allows users to view their cart and checkout at Target.

When a user adds a recipe to their cart, Northfork technology translates the recipe's ingredients into a list of products available at Target. If the user adds multiple recipes with some of the same ingredients, Northfork's smart recipe engine automatically avoids duplication, so the shopper does not buy two bags of sugar, two cartons of milk and so on. The cart also automatically removes household staples and allows shoppers to add any item they need back in. Once a user is ready to check out, the recipe cart is pushed to Half Baked Harvest's fulfilment partner – Target, who will process the transaction for pickup or delivery.

"I'm super excited to be launching this new shoppable recipe service. I love experimenting with recipes and sharing my creations through Half Baked Harvest. Making the recipes shoppable makes it so much easier for anyone browsing the site to recreate my dishes in their own kitchen. It has always been my desire to inspire a love of amazing food, along with the confidence to try something new. Working with Northfork and Target to provide shoppable recipes makes that objective just that much more attainable."

Tieghan Gerard, Founder, Half Baked Harvest.

Half Baked Harvest has risen to prominence over the past decade. With a highly successful blog, 4.5 million Instagram followers, and two New York Times Bestselling cookbooks (their latest Half Baked Harvest Every Day has been on the list for 23 weeks and counting). Author and content creator, Tieghan Gerard, has earned legions of followers for her approachable recipes and incredible photography that prove that 'wholesome' and 'delicious' aren't mutually exclusive concepts.

To learn more about Northfork, visit https://northfork.ai

To learn how to shop ingredients on Half Baked Harvest, visit https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/targetcart/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northfork