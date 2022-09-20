Knox Lane-Backed Any Hour Group Grows Home Services Leadership in Mountain West With Four New Partnerships

Any Hour Expands Into New Strategic Markets and Positions Company for Continued Growth

OREM, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services in the Mountain West region, today announced that it has partnered with four additional leading home services businesses – Grapids Heating & Cooling ("Grapids"), Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical ("Precision"), Chandler Air ("Chandler"), and All Hours Air ("All Hours") – to further expand its operations in the Mountain West region and in new markets. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour offers homeowners peace of mind through a full suite of high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth, and in July 2021 partnered with Knox Lane, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, to accelerate Any Hour's trajectory.

Through the addition of Precision and All Hours, Any Hour has solidified its position as the leading home services provider in the Mountain West region, broadening its footprint into Colorado and Nevada. The addition of Chandler further bolsters Any Hour's strength in Arizona, expanding the Company's presence in the Greater Phoenix Area. Finally, Any Hour's partnership with Grapids marks Any Hour's first expansion into the Midwest. Each business will retain its respective brand, headquarters, and management team, while drawing on Any Hour's extensive capabilities in digital marketing, recruitment, training, and operations.

Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said, "We are thrilled to add Grapids, Precision, Chandler, and All Hours to the Any Hour Group as we continue to execute on our vision of partnering with like-minded, exceptional operators to build a differentiated, strategic platform in residential services. We are excited to be entering several new strategic markets through these partnerships, and to build upon the strong existing footholds they have established."

Jeremy Hansen, COO of Any Hour, added, "We're very pleased about the significant momentum that we've achieved through a combination of rapid organic growth and partnerships with best-in-class companies. We're honored that Grapids, Precision, Chandler, and All Hours have chosen to join forces with us and we look forward to building the Any Hour Group together."

About Any Hour

Founded in 1961, Any Hour is the market-leading home services company in the state of Utah, providing residential customers with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, including repairs, replacements, and maintenance. With a long history of organic growth and a workforce of more than 900 employees and technicians, Any Hour's unique culture and track record of success has positioned it for continued growth. For more information, please visit www.anyhourservices.com. If you are interested in exploring a partnership with the Any Hour Group, please contact Dustin Van Orman at dustin@anyhourservices.com.

About Grapids Heating & Cooling

Grapids Heating & Cooling was founded in 1999 by Nathan Engelsma and delivers HVAC installation, maintenance, and repair services to the greater Grand Rapids area. For over 20 years, Grapids has delivered high quality service to West Michigan. As a locally operated business, Grapids wants its customers to be customers for life, and goes the extra mile to give personal, neighborly support.

About Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is a family-operated home services company providing high-quality service in the Boulder and Denver Colorado regions since 1982. Precision was founded by Tom Robichaud and is now led by his daughter, Andrea Nelson, who started as a customer service representative in the business twelve years ago. The Precision guarantee of fast, professional, high-quality service has won the company "Best of Boulder" for 20 years running.

About Chandler Air

Chandler Air has been servicing homes in the Phoenix Valley since its founding by Bob Burnes in 1982. Chandler offers a full range of heating and cooling services in Chandler, Gilbert, Ahwatukee, AZ and surrounding areas, building its business the old-fashioned way: one referral at a time. The Company is led today by Bob's son-in-law, Ryan Bond, with a commitment to honesty, integrity, achievement, professionalism, determination and persistence.

About All Hours Air

All Hours Air was founded in 2012 by Jason and Heather Cummins and is committed to providing high quality heating, air conditioning, and plumbing services in the Reno and Sparks Nevada areas. All Hours creates long-term relationships with its clients and stands behind its work with a 100% money back guarantee on everything it does.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

