ZOTAC GAMING Announces the GeForce RTX 40 Series PowerED BY the next generation GPU ARCHITECTURE

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOTAC Technology Limited, a global manufacturer of innovation, ushers in a new era of PC gaming with the unveiling of its next-generation ZOTAC GAMING graphics card line-up built on the breakthrough NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and the 3rd generation of RTX.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.

Leveraging an all-new aerodynamic inspired design with a bevy of more powerful features, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series introduces key innovations that push the limit in gaming performance, cooling efficiency, noise levels and durability. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16GB and 4080 12GB series each will come in 3 models - AMP Extreme AIRO, Trinity OC and Trinity.

"We are excited to present our most advanced graphics cards utilizing the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture to push PC gaming to new frontiers," said Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC. "In this generation we implement an innovative aerodynamic design featuring critical airflow movement to strengthen and refine cooling of the powerful GPU core. With the inclusion of the 40 series processor alongside refinements to hardware, design, and usability, ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards mark a milestone by bringing out the best in the next-gen GPU and industry-leading technologies to PC games."

THE ULTIMATE GPU

ZOTAC GAMING redefines its ultimate graphics card with the new flagship model – AMP Extreme AIRO. It is the go-to solution for enthusiasts who desire top-tier performance. Refined in every aspect and utilizing an Air-Optimized design, the AMP Extreme AIRO provides blazing speed and outstanding thermal efficiency that is second to none.

New and exclusive capabilities featured only on the AMP Extreme AIRO include the counter-rotating fan design that enable smooth airflow, extreme power phase design for stable power delivery, and a strong metal die-cast backplate to ensure maximum durability. The AMP Extreme AIRO also elevates the gaming setup with its all-around RGB lighting with 5 customizable zones for extraordinary visibility.

THE BALANCED TRINITY

Using cutting-edge cooling technologies derived from the flagship model, the Trinity model and its OC variant are built upon a powerful engineering foundation. Both models encompass a trio of powerful cooling fans, a large heatsink that fills the card's footprint, noise-reducing enhancements, durability reinforcement and addressable RGB elements. The result is a balanced embodiment of power, performance, cooling, and durability that packs the punch to offer gamers the needed blistering FPS in the latest titles.

THE COOLEST ICESTORM

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series introduces IceStorm 3.0 – its most powerful cooling system ever built. Mounted on the AMP Extreme AIRO are triple large fans that feature twice the height and blade width of the previous generation to enable optimal airflow. All models come equipped with a colossal aluminum fin stack spanning the full length of the card, paired with a vapor chamber and up to 9 composite copper heatpipes to take on the most intense thermal challenges. Additionally, airflow can exhaust more freely through ventilation paths from every side to boost cooling efficiency.

QUIETER ACOUSTIC PROFILE

New noise-reducing features are brought to the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series to enhance gaming immersion. The AMP Extreme AIRO is equipped with a counter-rotating center fan to reduce air turbulence, minimizing noise with a smoother airflow. All models feature anti-vibration pads and automatic fan stop control, resulting in lower noise levels and extended fan longevity. In addition, users can adjust fan rotations independently or switch between two distinct BIOS modes via a physical switch or through the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility.

DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY

Built to last and perform, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series boasts a strong foundation for peak performance. The overall rigidity of AMP Extreme AIRO is enhanced with a solid die-cast metal backplate and a rear retention bracket. The 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card spreads the load between 24+4 power phases for more power stability and improved temperatures. The cooling fans on all models feature durable dual ball fan bearings that reduce rotational friction and further prolongs fan lifespan. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 Series also comes with a bundled metal GPU support stand for additional reinforcement.

ALL AROUND SPECTRA

The dedicated SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system of ZOTAC GAMING enables vibrant colored lighting with unique animated effects powered by addressable RGB LEDs. On the AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card, users can customize different modes and colors for 5 lighting zones at the top, front, side and rear, or synchronize the whole to function as one. The beauty of the RGB presence on top is enhanced by an iridescent and translucent coating that allows lighting paths underneath to shine through. All models feature a 3-pin RGB header and a bundled cable, enabling the lighting of the ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards and a compatible RGB LED strip perfectly in sync.

NEW FireStorm Utility

The new ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility for 40 Series features an entirely re-designed interface that transforms GPU fine-tuning into a more intuitive task. The new software comes with a host of options that include clock speed, GPU memory frequencies, voltage, fan speed, fan curve settings, SPECTRA RGB lighting effects, and one-click BIOS switching.

AVAILABILITY

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Series will be available starting Early October, 2022, while the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and 4080 12GB Series will be available beginning Early November, 2022. Local availability dependent on regional supply and delivery.

Available models:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB AMP Extreme AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ABOUT ZOTAC GAMING

Behind the piercing stare of the robotic eyes, lies the strength and future technology that fills the ego of the undefeated and battle experienced. Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer movement that comes forth from the core of the ZOTAC brand that aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. It is the epitome of our engineering prowess and design expertise representing over a decade of precision performance, making ZOTAC GAMING a born leading force with the goal to deliver the best PC gaming experience.

