FutureLAND 2022 Announced to Promote Diversity in Tech, Arts and Culture in Northeast Ohio

Inaugural multi-day, multi-venue conference to take place Oct. 27 and 28 in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, organizers will host the inaugural FutureLAND conference, an annual Cleveland-based destination experience celebrating diversity in tech, arts and culture. FutureLAND seeks to transform Cleveland's innovation and tech ecosystem by welcoming and supporting Afro-American, Hispanic, Latinx and BIPOC innovators and creatives.

Organizers and community leaders announce the inaugural FutureLAND conference, a multi-day, multi-venue event taking place Oct. 27 and 28 in Cleveland. (PRNewswire)

The multi-day event, hosted Oct 27 – 28, 2022, features a variety of panels, workshops and fireside chats with industry leaders and experts. The event also includes entertainment, networking opportunities and two tech-focused pitch events where founders will compete for more than $100K in non-dilutive funding.

The conference is organized by an executive committee of entrepreneurs and tech innovators and supported by Mayor Justin M. Bibb and The City of Cleveland, the United Black Fund, JumpStart and others. Cleveland-based MCPc, a leading tech company committed to the community, diversity and inclusion, is the presenting sponsor.

"As a young, Black founder from Cleveland, I am beyond energized by the vision of FutureLAND, our team, and the possibilities it brings for the region," said Musa Hakim Jr., of LazyMoose, a Web 3.0 startup. "Having champions and sponsors like Mayor Bibb, JumpStart, The United Black Fund, MCPc, and the others, signals that Cleveland is dedicated to supporting diverse tech talent."

The tech economy continues to flourish, bringing considerable growth in job creation, revenue generation, tax revenue and more; however, equitable capital access and growth opportunities continue to lag.

"Cleveland has the potential to curve the trend," said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. "We are more than a sports city. We have an emerging tech ecosystem led by a cohort of bright leaders of color. We have the talent, grit, amenities, and passion to make our city a place where tech founders can build and entrepreneurs can thrive."

FutureLAND is a homegrown initiative encouraging local businesses, institutions, nonprofit leaders, and diverse entrepreneurs to work intentionally together to align opportunity, talent, and resources to position Cleveland as a leading destination for inclusive technology-led growth.

"MCPc is proud to be a sponsor because we believe it takes the power of everyone to build a supportive environment that encourages entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to build Cleveland's future," says Michael Trebilcock, Managing Director of Office of Development.

To learn more and view a complete schedule of events, visit futurelandcle.com. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/futureland-conference-tickets-413745362517.

About FutureLAND: FutureLAND is a movement driven by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. This multi-day conference is organized by six Cleveland natives from incredibly diverse backgrounds. FutureLAND executive directors include Aaron Marks of Circle, Alysha Ellis of Mas La Rae, Camille Genise Heard of FELOH, Charron Leeper of Perfect Pineapple Headwraps, Kumar Arora of Arora Ventures, and Musa Hakim Jr. of LazyMoose. This conference is powered and backed by The City of Cleveland, JumpStart Inc., and The United Black Fund. FutureLAND's Presenting Sponsor is Cleveland-based MCPc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FutureLAND