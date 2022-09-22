Blenders Eyewear Announces Partnership with Los Angeles Rams Football Safety Taylor Rapp

Leading eyewear brand teams up with Super Bowl LVI champion as newest brand ambassador

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a part of the Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players, announced today an exciting new partnership with football safety of the Los Angeles Rams, Taylor Rapp. Through this exciting new partnership, Rapp marks the newest addition to the company's quickly growing athlete roster and will serve as an official brand ambassador.

Blenders Eyewear Logo (PRNewswire)

Having started football at an early age, Rapp played college football at the University of Washington before he was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Finishing the 2021 football season as a Super Bowl LVI champion with 94 tackles, six pass deflections, a career-high of four interceptions, and a Player of the Week recognition, Rapp is widely known as one of the NFL's top defenders.

"Taylor is incredibly talented on the football field, and off the field, he's a positive role model," said Christian Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Blenders Eyewear. "He embodies everything this brand stands for and we're excited to add him to the Blenders family."

Blenders Eyewear is backed by a variety of professional athletes within sports ranging from surfing, snowboarding, mountain biking, soccer, beach volleyball, and more. This exciting new partnership with Rapp is the brand's second NFL player and extends Blenders Eyewear's impressive roster of leading athletes.

"Football means everything to me – I'm able to be employed by playing a game that I've grown up to love," said Taylor Rapp. "Life in forward motion has always been my motto. I'm always one to believe that you can never be perfect in anything. You can always improve and move forward in whatever it is you're focusing on. The future is bright and I'm looking forward to this next season with the Rams."

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Fisher in San Diego, California and manufacturers sunglasses, snow goggles and prescription eyewear. With a variety of bright, colorful, and fun eyewear designed to suit an active lifestyle, Blenders Eyewear aims to inspire all to take on its company-wide motto of, "Life in Forward Motion."

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the collections, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @BlendersEyewear on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Since 2020, it is part of Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle. For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the collections, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @BlendersEyewear on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear