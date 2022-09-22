CFP Board Appoints Philip Dawson Jr. as Director of College and University Relations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today announced that it has named Philip Dawson Jr. as Director of College and University Relations. In this newly created position, Dawson is responsible for growing degree-level CFP® Registered Programs to increase the number of CFP® certificants coming from those programs, including those from underrepresented groups.

CFP Board Registered Programs are financial planning education programs at regionally accredited colleges or universities. These programs have been approved by CFP Board to deliver curriculum covering the 8 Principle Knowledge Domains and 70 Principal Knowledge Topics that students must learn to fulfill the coursework requirement and sit for the CFP® exam.

Based in CFP Board's Washington, D.C. headquarters, Dawson will partner with Registered Programs to help increase enrollment and graduation rates in financial planning degree programs, cultivate relationships with colleges and universities for participation in Registered Programs, identify growth opportunities in educational institutions for alignment with the CFP® certification, and support key higher education institutions in the successful completion of CFP® certification among baccalaureate students. He will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Stewart, Esq.

"With his financial acumen and his extensive experience in delivering university-level business curriculum, Phil is a natural fit to lead our relations with the higher education community," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We welcome Phil's fresh perspective as he helps strengthen our academic alliances and seeks opportunities for growth of CFP Board Registered Programs."

Dawson joins CFP Board after more than 10 years with Post University, where he most recently served as Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Studies at the Malcolm Baldridge School of Business. In this role, he managed a staff of program chairpersons as well as over 120 faculty members. Prior to that, Dawson served as a Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley, where he provided investment management and financial planning strategies to high-net-worth individuals. He also previously served as Assistant Vice President in the risk consulting division of Marsh & McLennan, Inc.

Dawson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Connecticut College. He holds an MBA with concentrations in finance and marketing from the University of Connecticut.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.



