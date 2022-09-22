FINBOA Ranks #11 on the Houston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 100 List

Award recognizes Houston-area private companies with the fastest revenue growth

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation software for financial institutions, is honored to be ranked #11 on the 2022 Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Fast 100 List, announced today. The HBJ Fast 100 award list recognizes Houston-area private companies with the fastest revenue growth over a two-year period.

FINBOA Logo (PRNewswire)

FINBOA secured the 11th place position based on over 300% revenue growth from 2019 through 2021. FINBOA attributes their continued success to offering a proven portfolio of SaaS automation solutions specifically designed for banks and credit unions. Created to transform back-office processing and the customer experience using RPA, FINBOA increases staff efficiency and accuracy, while reducing compliance costs, loss and risk.

FINBOA's industry recognized software digitizes and modernizes the inefficient manual processes or systems commonly used to manage regulatory compliance processing for Payment Disputes, Treasury Onboarding, Exception Management and Loan Onboarding.

FINBOA CEO and Founder, Raj Singal commented, "We are honored to be recognized for our business growth. Thank you to the HBJ and to our customers. I'm proud of what the FINBOA team has been able to accomplish. We plan to continue to grow organically, maintaining our current product and market focus. We have deep industry experience and there is a lot of market opportunity available to us. We are actively expanding the SaaS offerings available within our existing solution lines, while also looking to develop additional products to accelerate our growth."

About HBJ Fast 100

The Fast 100 List is ranked by companywide revenue growth between fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2021. To qualify, companies must be for-profit, privately held and have headquarters in the Houston area. They also must have been in operation for at least five fiscal years by Dec. 31, 2021. https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance and the customer experience by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging RPA, extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative SaaS proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. Founded in 2016, FINBOA is headquartered in Houston. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FINBOA