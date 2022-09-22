Royal House Partners Makes New Investment in Sinak Plumbing to Continue Growing Home Services Portfolio in Missouri

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of Sinak Plumbing based in Saint Louis, Missouri, to their family of businesses.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we have been busy the last several months acquiring businesses in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical & Home Services space. The addition of Sinak allows Royal House Partners to further expand its footprint in Missouri.

Sinak's service team consists of three experienced, licensed journeymen plumbers and licensed apprentice plumbers. Sinak has been caring for their loyal residential and light commercial clients for 90+ years.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "We are super excited to welcome the Sinak team. Bob and Jeannine Sinak have carried on the Sinak legacy and further built it to one of the most reputable plumbing operations in Missouri."

Craig Denton, Regional Vice President Missouri, notes, "We are excited to add Sinak Plumbing to our Anton's Air Conditioning and Heating family. This addition will anchor our plumbing division and give us a stronger reach in the Saint Louis & Saint Charles area than ever before."

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

