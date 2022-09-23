LG AND NFL ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF NFL CHANNEL ON LG CHANNELS

NFL Channel Features Original Programming, NFL Films Shows, Classic Game Broadcasts and More

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA and the National Football League (NFL) announced today the launch of the NFL's digital streaming channel, "NFL Channel," on LG Channels – LG's exclusive free streaming service on LG Smart TVs. The NFL Channel showcases the No. 1 sport in America by providing fans with an engaging mix of original programming, NFL Films shows, classic game broadcasts and more. It is now available free to watch on LG Channels via supported LG Smart TVs1 and other supported devices.

The NFL Channel is a specially curated channel for NFL fans featuring daily primetime studio shows every weeknight in-season, and special programs such as Fantasy GameDay Live and NFL GameCenter on Sundays to keep fans up to date on the latest scores and breaking news around the League. In addition to live programming throughout the week, the NFL Channel will keep you entertained around-the-clock all year long with replays of some of the most memorable matchups in NFL history, as well as past seasons of the Emmy award-winning series Hard Knocks and other series such as NFL Game Replay, NFL Mic'd Up, NFL Top 10, The Top 100 Players of 2022 and Around the NFL.

"We created our LG Channels streaming service to provide a robust selection of free content to LG Smart TV owners. The opportunity to collaborate with the NFL and offer the NFL Channel provides a significant added value and truly elevates the LG Channels experience for our customers," said Matthew Durgin, LG's Senior Director of Content Services.

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 350 channels, LG Smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG Smart TV1.

1 LG Channels is available on LG Smart TV models (2016+) running webOS 3.0 or newer.

