Protiviti Named to Seramount's 2022 'Best Companies for Dads' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Seramount's 'Best Companies for Dads' list for the third consecutive year. The 100 companies on this year's list are recognized for their supportive culture and inclusive benefits for families. Companies answered more than 400 questions related to leave policies, benefits, childcare, employee resource groups, and the availability and usage of these programs, to be considered for the list.

The 2022 Best Companies for Dads provide supportive, family-friendly workplace cultures where parents can thrive.

Protiviti offers a range of programs for its working dads, including a flexible paid gender-neutral parental leave, adoption assistance, an employee networking group for parents, and a back-up dependent care program. In addition, the company offers an extensive Employee Assistance Program to all its employees and a supportive work environment that encourages and empowers them to make the best choices for their professional and personal needs and the needs of the business.

"Our working parents are a tremendously important part of our employee team, and our programs and policies are designed very much with their needs in mind," said Protiviti Senior Director of Total Rewards Jennifer Tomer. "During the pandemic, we were able to expand our programs to include additional childcare and education support as well as programs centered around the physical and mental well-being of our working parents and their families. Our new hybrid work environment will continue to offer a strong level of support to our working parents."

"The 2022 Best Companies for Dads provide supportive, family-friendly workplace cultures where parents can thrive," said Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount. "We are proud of the programs and policies our Best Companies have implemented. Employees continue to speak out about their needs, from bereavement leave after a family suffers a miscarriage and reimbursable emergency childcare to more time to bond with new babies, which fathers are actually taking, and these organizations are delivering." Company profiles and data for the 2022 list come from submitted applications and reflect 2021 data.

Best Companies for Dads honorees will be celebrated during Seramount's WorkBeyond Summit in October. During the awards ceremony, Protiviti Managing Directors and dads Martin Nash and Steven Stachowicz will be recognized as Protiviti's 'Working Parents of the Year.'

Protiviti was recognized by Seramount in 2022 as a Top Company for Executive Women and a Best Company for Multicultural Women, and to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care® list. The firm has been consistently recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® since 2015.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

