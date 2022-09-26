DICK'S Sporting Goods to Begin Holiday Hiring with National Signing Day® on September 28

Company Plans to Hire Up to 9,000 Seasonal Associates

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced today that it will hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates for the 2022 holiday season. DICK'S fifth-annual "National Signing Day" on September 28 kicks off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, Field & Stream and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

DICK'S Sporting Goods' seasonal associates will have the opportunity to join a company that has consistently received accolades for its workplace culture, including one of FORTUNE'S Best Places to Work in Retail in 2021 and 2022, a Great Place to Work in 2021 and 2022, and one of PEOPLE'S Companies That Care.

All of the company's store locations and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, allowing associates to spend the holiday with their families. Customers can shop online on Thanksgiving Day with stores re-opening on Black Friday.

DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service and working with the leading sports and outdoor brands. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25% off.

Interested applicants should first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local store or distribution center on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team. Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.

