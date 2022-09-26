Southwest China's Chongqing Liangjiang New Area recruiting global new energy storage talents

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, the Chongqing Institute of New Energy Storage Materials and Equipment held a conference to launch the global talent recruitment campaign and introduce demonstration projects in Liangjiang New Area, a high-tech area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Established in May this year, the institute is a high-end R&D institution in the field of energy storage jointly established by Chongqing University and Chongqing Liangjiang New Area.

The Institute will recruit talents at four levels ranging from young pioneers to experienced experts, as well as various outstanding professionals in energy storage, such as young teachers, professors and associate professors, with an annual salary of up to 1.8 million yuan (about 252,500 U.S. dollars), according to the Publicity Department of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area.

The demonstration projects include solid hydrogen refueling station, solid hydrogen storage and transport truck, integrated storage and purification of industrial by-production hydrogen, distributed energy storage, Chongqing Guangyang Island magnesium-based energy storage, and magnesium battery in "magnesium energy town" of Anhui Province's Qingyang County.

New energy storage is an important technology and basic equipment for building a new power system, and it is an important support for achieving the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutralization and ensuring national energy security.

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, as the core platform for the development of energy storage industry in Chongqing, has broad market prospects and huge development potential.

In recent years, Liangjiang New Area has issued the action plan for accelerating the high-quality development of new energy storage industry that seeks to build a national-level key laboratory, quicken the establishment of the Chongqing Institute of New Energy Storage Material and Equipment and develop a new energy storage innovation platform.

At the same time, centering on forward-looking energy storage technologies such as new-generation ion batteries and solid hydrogen storage, Liangjiang New Area has sped up the introduction of energy storage related projects such as Ganfeng Lithium to form a multi-industry ecological base.

Building on the region's industrial base, innovative resources, application scenarios and open policies, Liangjiang New Area will take this conference as an opportunity to promote the high-quality development of new energy storage industry in a bid to building a highland for the development of new energy storage industry with national influence, according to a local official.

Looking forward, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area will adhere to technological innovation as the endogenous driving force, absorb global outstanding talents of energy storage industry, accelerate the promotion of key core technologies, and add new impetus to the development of energy storage industry in Chongqing. Meanwhile, more efforts will be made to facilitate the development of Chongqing as a new energy storage industry cluster, innovation leading area and application demonstration hub.

