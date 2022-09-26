TrueBlue Recognized as a Top Employer for Women by Forbes and Statista

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to announce that it was named one of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes and Statista for 2022. This recognition follows the company being named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity earlier this year.

TrueBlue is dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture where every employee has an opportunity to contribute and grow while supporting the company's mission to connect people and work. This is encouraged through TrueBlue's Global Mentorship Program, numerous Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) — including Women Empowered+ — and other opportunities that enable all employees to realize their full potential.

"We are deeply committed to fostering a culture that empowers women in leadership at all levels, as well as recognizing TrueBlue leaders who help to strengthen the inclusive environment that we strive to create," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "This recognition is a true honor, and further inspires our efforts to embed diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our business."

The Best Employers for Women 2022 list was compiled by surveying 50,000 Americans —30,000 women and 20,000 men — working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Organizations were ranked based on criteria such as working conditions, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Approximately 1,500 companies were evaluated.

View the full list of America's Best Employers for Women 2022 here.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

