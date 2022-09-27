Kiwi Organic Mattress from My Green Mattress Wins Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Award

Shop the Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale and Save up to $175 September 30 – October 11

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned-and-operated My Green Mattress is pleased to announce that their Kiwi Organic Mattress won Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Award as a Fantastic First Mattress in the Superb Sleep Star category.

The Kiwi Organic Mattress from My Green Mattress wins Fantastic First Mattress in the Superb Sleep Star Category from Good Housekeeping. (PRNewswire)

The Kiwi Mattress is GOTS and GOLS certified organic and free of harmful chemicals. The eco-friendly mattress is made to order with a pocketed coil innerspring and sustainable materials including organic Dunlop latex, organic wool and organic cotton for contouring support and breathability. The practice of button-tufting holds its filling materials together without the use of adhesives to ensure longevity. A button tufted mattress will last one and a half times longer than a traditional mattress, the only choice for eco-conscious consumers who are looking to minimize waste and strive for a cleaner, healthier planet.

The Kiwi Organic Mattress is the most affordable in the organic mattress industry. It is available in all standard sizes and in low-profile height for bunk beds. It is available two-sided so the mattress can be flipped.

During the company's Discover America's Best Organic Mattress Sale, customers can Save up to $175 on their full line of GOTS and GOLS certified organic mattresses for the whole family. My Green Mattress proudly handcrafts their full line of certified organic mattresses in the USA.

Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping in the continental USA. The company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount on every order to active US military and veterans. The family-owned and operated company is committed to donating 1% of their total sales to environmental organizations working to create a healthier planet for all through their partnership with 1% For The Planet.

In 2007, Tim Masters, a mattress craftsman, launched a nontoxic organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created the hypoallergenic Emily Organic Crib Mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy, and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and additional information, please visit www.mygreenmattress.com .

