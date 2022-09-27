Prezent announces Zoom Ventures as latest investor to help power presentation productivity for the enterprise

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent, the AI-powered presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams, announced today that it has added Zoom Ventures as an investor. This comes after the $20 million raised in a Series A funding round in April 2022 and the $4.3 million raised in seed capital in August 2021.

"As an immigrant and engineer working in corporate America, I have found that great business storytelling is essential to making your ideas come to life and growing your career. Yet, millions of busy business professionals in Fortune 2000 companies don't have the time, training, and resources to bring their ideas to life. Alternatives like management consulting and design agencies are expensive and inaccessible. That's where Prezent comes in. The Prezent platform gives everyone a fair chance to bring their ideas to life," says, Rajat Mishra, Founder and CEO of Prezent.

Zoom Ventures is Zoom's global investment arm aimed at driving innovation in the Zoom ecosystem and advancing global companies aligned with Zoom's core platform and adjacent markets. Zoom Ventures funding is granted to companies working to revolutionize the modern workforce, innovate hybrid workforce collaboration, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"We are grateful for the partnership with the team at Prezent and are excited to align more deeply with them with our investment. Prezent's disruptive platform and impressive growth demonstrate the tremendous value they deliver within the ecosystem," said Sanjay Rao, Head of Corporate Development and Zoom Ventures. "Zoom's platform has always centered on offering customers seamless, efficient, and secure collaboration and communication experiences through video communications, which is why we are excited to build a relationship with Prezent as they pursue the same objectives through presentation applications."

Prezent automates the many pain points in the enterprise business presentation process and uses machine learning models to make contextually intelligent recommendations. The platform combines audience empathy, tribal knowledge, business storytelling, and brand-approved designs to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and compliance—cutting down traditional presentation creation time by up to 70% and reducing spend on design agencies by up to 60%. It also includes a gamified learning curriculum and best practice examples that help users improve the effectiveness of their presentations.

"We are thrilled and honored to team up with Zoom. The expanded customer reach and integration of Prezent data intelligence will help us reimagine the business presentation experience for enterprise teams," says Mishra. "The Zoom Ventures investment will supercharge Prezent's mission to democratize business communication in enterprise teams."

Prezent powers presentation productivity in more than 40 enterprise accounts and has tripled its revenue in the last 12 months.

Prezent is the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams. It's the only AI-powered platform that supercharges the presentation productivity of teams by combining audience empathy, tribal knowledge, business storytelling, and beautiful design. Individuals can now sparkle with well-structured, hyper-personalized, and company-branded presentations in a fraction of the time they spent on creating presentations alone. With Prezent, teams can standardize content, distribute presentations instantly, and invest in team communication. For more information, please visit https://prezent.ai

Prezent was founded in 2021 by Rajat Mishra, a senior tech-executive turned entrepreneur on a mission to automate presentations and democratize great business communication.

