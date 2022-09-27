The Real Meaning of Executive Presence: Introverts and Extroverts; Thinkers and Blinkers

"C-Suite Intelligence" podcast releases part two of series on Executive Presence and adding range to your leadership style

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "One thing that we're really trying to do here is demonstrate that whether you're introverted or extroverted, a 'thinker' or 'blinker,' we want to add range to your leadership style because we're all on a continuum," says Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group.

The firm's latest C-Suite Intelligence podcast episode, "Introverts and Extroverts; Thinkers and Blinkers," is the second installment of their series on "The Real Meaning of Executive Presence."

On the podcast, Miles and COO Taylor Griffin explain that introversion and extroversion are all about energy management and discuss the significance of identifying and honing your personal leadership style. Whether you're an introvert or an extrovert, "we see success across both dimensions of personality," Griffin affirms. "Knowing yourself is really important. And then knowing what you need, to the extent that you can control it, such that you show up as the best version of yourself."

"Think vs. Blink" is another popular leadership framework. "Blinkers" tend to be quicker on their feet, brief in their communications, almost improvisational. Whereas "Thinkers" tend to be more data-driven and detail-oriented. "The key here is that one is not better than the other," says Miles. "We have cohorts on the blink side and on the think side who are wildly successful, but you need to know what your ecosystem is. You need to know who you are in that ecosystem, who you are following, and most importantly, how you can adapt your leadership style, as appropriate."

This installment of C-Suite Intelligence's Executive Presence three-part series, "Introverts and Extroverts; Thinkers and Blinkers," is available today on all major platforms, including Apple, Google, and Spotify.

Catch up on the first installment of the series, "Beyond the Sartorial," on the C-Suite Intelligence podcast. The third and final installment on "Followership" airs October 11.

