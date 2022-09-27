STREET CHILD WORLD CUP TO KICK OFF NEXT MONTH IN QATAR

Teams from 25 countries will convene in Qatar one month ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Football teams from around the globe representing some of the world's most vulnerable children will participate in the fourth edition of the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar from October 8-15.

The event, held in partnership with Qatar Foundation, will bring together 28-teams representing 25 countries and provide a platform to champion the rights of street children.

The UN estimates there to be over 100 million children living on the streets worldwide. Many of them lack formal identification and have no legal rights, access to education or healthcare.

"By having the world's attention on Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we can demonstrate the power of football for social good; helping to educate and raise awareness of these children's circumstances. Together we can create necessary change so that no child, anywhere, is living on the streets," said John Wroe, co-founder and CEO of Street Child United, the UK charity that organises the tournament.

Traditionally held in the host countries of the FIFA World Cup, previous tournaments have been staged in Russia (2018), Brazil (2014) and South Africa (2010). This year's Street Child World Cup will take place at Qatar Foundation's Education City. It will feature 15 boys' teams and 13 girls' teams, with 10 of the teams being represented by refugee or displaced children.

Countries represented in the tournament include Bangladesh, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burundi, Colombia, Egypt, England, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Palestine, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Sudan, Syrian Forum, Tanzania, Uganda, USA, and Zimbabwe.

Alongside the football, players will also participate in workshops aimed at developing their skills off the pitch. The 10-day event will culminate in a General Assembly in which children advocate for their rights and protection before a group of business leaders and high-level officials. Recommendations made at the General Assembly are compiled into a formal document entitled 'The Qatar Commitment', a collective pledge to help advance the lives of children living in street situations.

Street Child United

Street Child United uses the power of sport to change the way the world negatively sees and treats street-connected young people, so they can be protected, respected and supported to build a life away from the streets. Ahead of the world's biggest sporting competitions, Street Child United organises international sports events for street-connected children to be seen and their voices heard – on a level playing field. The charity's flagship initiative is the Street Child World Cup, an international football tournament and congress for street-connected children, which kicks off-ahead of each FIFA World Cup.

Qatar Foundation

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

