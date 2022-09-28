Local investment caster, Signicast, expands offerings to center-city Milwaukee

Milwaukee Finishing Complex will be essential in the continued growth of Signicast and the Milwaukee community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signicast, a Form Technologies company, will officially celebrate the opening of its doors at its latest investment casting facility on October 19, 2022. Milwaukee Finishing Complex (MFC) will round out the family of Signicast locations in the Milwaukee area, expanding secondary operations and other finishing services while acting as an extension of the Hartford and Brown Deer facilities.

Located at 1241 W. Canal Street in the heart of the Menomonee Valley, the new facility already created 60 new jobs at a 12,000-square-foot facility—with hopes of hiring 20 more employees by the end of the year. The facility was previously home to Nova Technology International.

At a time when industry-leading manufacturing customers are demanding precision components to higher quality standards and tighter timeframes, the addition of MFC will enable Signicast to better support its growing customer base with the highest quality precision cast components in the market.

MFC hopes to not only serve customers but become a pivotal part of the center-city Milwaukee community.

Championing the addition of the urban facility, Marc Riquelme, President, Signicast and OptiMIM said, "Consistent with the continued vision of Signicast, the addition of MFC is critical to serving customers at the highest level. The new location will allow for increased capacity and sustained growth, working in conjunction with our more established Hartford and Brown Deer facilities. Expanding to downtown Milwaukee was the obvious choice and best decision for our company, employees, and customers."

Like many other US-based manufacturers, adding facilities in more populous areas additionally helps combat the nationwide labor shortage. Signicast, too, is no stranger to feeling the effects of finding talent. After thinking through many viable options, the solution was easy—bring the work to the talent. MFC, while smaller than other Signicast locations, offers employees entry into a global organization with huge growth potential.

Ted Kraus, General Manger, Signicast Brown Deer and Hutchins said, "Our most recent attempt to combat the labor shortage was opening the brand-new finishing complex in downtown [Milwaukee] to be in a more accessible location and proximity to available labor. The expansion to the Menomonee Valley has been a success. The area is thriving with new business, and we are proud to be a part of the continued growth."

MFC will round out Signicast's US locations, bringing the count to ten. Investment casting operations also extend into the Netherlands, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

About Signicast, a division of Form Technologies

Signicast is the world's most advanced investment casting specialist, bringing together in-depth precision engineering knowhow and unprecedented automation to solve our customers most critical component manufacturing challenges. With world-leading experts, rapid prototyping and delivery, and the most advanced investment casting facilities in the world, Signicast is redefining how today's manufacturers create, refine, and deliver products. Learn more about Signicast at www.signicast.com/about-us/why-signicast.

Today, Form Technologies combines three world-leading precision component manufacturers in their respective end-markets. Dynacast delivers precision-engineered die cast components, Signicast delivers investment cast and prototype components, and OptiMIM delivers metal injection molding components. Form Technologies operates 28 manufacturing facilities in 19 countries, with additional sales offices and over 8,800 employees.

